Summer showstoppers: 10 theatre shows to light up your summer Jul 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s good vibes and tan lines time! As the temperatures rise to the highest degree and the scent of BBQ fills the street, our excitement for the hottest theatre productions is coming in waves. Start your day with the sound of birdsong and end your night with thunderous applause, because this summer we’re covering all the bases, from the Greek islands of MAMMA MIA!to Crunchem Hall Elementary School (do they ever get a summer holiday, or?). Either way, we can SPL how we like, and we’re spelling Summer vacation! This is your time to unwind and remember that while life’s a beach - theatre is forever, and that’s why we’ve outlined the top 10 shows that should be burning up your radar. So, apply that factor 50 in buckets and check out our list of summer showstoppers!

1. Ain't Too Proud

Ain’t Too Proud puts R&B in rhythm and blues. Dancing to The Temptations is the perfect way to set the scene for your summer holiday. With soulful harmonies and choreography that pays a stunning tribute to one of Motown's greatest legacies, it won't be just your imagination - we promise that this truly is one of the greatest shows you’ll ever see.

From the streets of Detroit to the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ain’t Too Proud depicts the remarkable rise of these extraordinary men as they navigate a treacherous path to success. Against all odds, their raw talent and determination propel them towards greatness, but the road to victory is far from smooth, but as always, The Temptations have sunshine on a cloudy day!

2. Crazy For You

Crazy For You is an award-winning romantic comedy that delightfully mixes mistaken identities with toe-tapping galore. George and Ira Gershwin’s timeless hits make this production a surefire recipe for laughter and love.

When Bobby Child, a young aspiring performer caught between his passion for the stage and the expectations of his affluent mother embarks on a trip to Deadrock, a quiet mining town in Nevada, to carry out a mortgage foreclosure, he encounters a rundown Victorian theatre. However, things get complicated when Bobby discovers that the owner's daughter, Polly, is the woman of his dreams…

3. Frozen

From shimmering snowstorms to glistening ice palaces, an endless winter has cast its icy spell over Arendelle, but summer is on the Horizon (Olaf will see to that!). Frozen The Musical is a sensational adaptation of the beloved Disney modern classic. It hosts some of the most stunning visual effects in theatre history and one of the most iconic scores of all time.

Let It Go and melt into a story of sistership between Elsa and Anna, as they embark on a journey that allows them to embrace their unique strengths and come together again. It is a journey filled with bravery, adventure, and true love - one that will warm your heart, even in the midst of Arendelle's eternal winter.

4. Grease

Jukeboxes, poodle skirts and chain-smoking, the cool kids of Rydell High are approaching the summer of their lives - and you’re definitely invited to the dance. ‘Born To Hand Jive’ is the equivalent of viral Tik Tok,’ Hopelessly Devoted To You’ is one of the most soaring ballads of all time, and in general - Grease is a timeless classic that has become a household name around the world.

Grease captures the rebellious spirit and youthful energy of the 50s. It follows love-struck teens Danny and Sandy, as their summer fling takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves attending the same high school, Rydell High.

Will their love survive the trauma of teenagehood? We all know the answer, but Grease is worth seeing ten times over, and is the perfect amount of rock n’ roll for some summer lovin’.

5. MAMMA MIA!

One ticket to the sun-soaked Meditteranean, please! Join Sophie, a young bride-to-be who is determined to find her father before her wedding day. The catch? She's not exactly sure who he is!

With three potential candidates from her mother's past, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and invites all of them to the island without her mother's knowledge. With the heartfelt moments between mother and daughter and flashes of comedy genius from the adventures of three potential fathers, MAMMA MIA! is the perfect summer escape.

The real star of the show is the music! ABBA's timeless hits, such as "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia," and "Waterloo," are filled with irresistible melodies and insanely so insanely catchy that they make you feel like you’re in a disco paradise. You’re bound to leave the theatre saying "Thank you for the music!"

6. Matilda The Musical

There are no revolting children in this play, only child geniuses. Matilda is a story of imagination and mischief that follows the journey of a young, fiercely intelligent girl who refuses to let life (and all those miserable adults) bring her down. With a dash of magical powers and a sprinkle of aspiration, Matilda takes on the formidable Miss Trunchbull, the terrifying headmistress of Crunchem Hall School. Alongside her loyal friends and Miss Honey, Matilda discovers the power of knowledge, the importance of friendship, and the strength to stand up for what's right.

This show is an absolute riot, one that will make you feel like a kid again and leave you with a skip in your step. Long live the spirit of Matilda!

7. The Wizard of Oz

Have you shined your ruby slippers? We’re off to see the wizard! This summer if you’re going travelling, you should follow the yellow brick road, because it will take you to a place where dreams do come true.

Dorothy is a young girl from Kansas who finds herself whisked away by a tornado and taken to a realm of Munchkins, talking scarecrows, singing tin men, and cowardly lions. With her faithful companions by her side, Dorothy sets off on a quest to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, in the hopes that he'll help her find her way back home. But along the way, she'll encounter wicked witches, flying monkeys and a whole lot of heart, brains and courage…oh, and who doesn’t love to see Ashley Banjo breakdancing as a scarecrow!

8. The Crown Jewels

Get ready for a historical heist of epic proportions, where the crown jewels are all the talk in a scandalous tale fit for kings and queens! With a name as brilliant as his wits, Colonel Blood leads a motley crew of misfits on a daring mission to steal the coveted crown jewels, right before the eyes of astonished onlookers.

It’s a plot that rivals the most incredible royal capers in British history. Will Blood and his band of audacious criminals triumph over all odds and make off with the precious loot? Or will their plans be thwarted, leaving no room for a royal rebuke from Charles II himself? It's a high-stakes game where the King's prized possessions are at stake.

9. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Born Anna Mae Bullock in the small town of Nutbush, Tennessee, this incredible woman would soar to unparalleled heights as the one and only Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

In the swinging 1960s, Tina first made waves alongside her then-husband, Ike Turner. Together, they unleashed a string of hits that left the world in awe. From the soulful melodies of "A Fool in Love" to the powerful anthem "River Deep – Mountain High" and the iconic groove of "Proud Mary," Tina's voice inspired a generation.

However, behind the spotlight, Tina's personal life was marred by an abusive marriage. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, she summoned her strength and courage to break free. In a remarkable turn of events, Tina reclaimed her destiny, embarking on a solo career that would redefine her as an unstoppable force in the music industry. Witness it all in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical!

10. We Will Rock You

Imagine a world, 300 years from now, where corporate dominance reigns, and our beloved planet Earth has been rebranded as the epicentre of consumerism, Planet Mall. In this grim reality, the very essence of non-computer-generated music has been mercilessly silenced by the powers that be. But fear not, for out of the shadows emerges a fearless group of young rebels, ready to defy the oppressive regime and reclaim the soul of rock 'n' roll! Their audacious mission? To rise above the tyrannical grasp of the wicked Killer Queen, CEO of Globalsoft, and along the way, rescue Brian May's legendary guitar from the ruins of Wembley Stadium itself!

With the timeless hits of Queen as their battle cry, they set out to unleash the undeniable force of songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," and "Don't Stop Me Now."