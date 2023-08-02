Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away to open at the London Coliseum Aug 2, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Studio Ghibli’s remarkable fantasy/adventure animation has been reimagined for the stage by Les Misérables director John Caird and the Toho Theatrical Department. Created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away is frequently considered to be one of the greatest films of the 21st century as well as one of the most incredible animated films of all time and has been compared to the likes of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass…now, its story is coming to the stage!

The story of Spirited Away

Through wonderful visuals and a masterwork of storytelling, Spirited Away tells the spellbinding story of 10-year-old Chihiro. After moving to the suburbs with her family, Chihiro discovers a fantastical spirit realm ruled by gods, witches and spirits, and the sorceress Yubaba. It is a place where humans can be changed into beasts, even giant pigs…

When her parents experience a bizarre transformation, Chihiro must fight to survive this strange and unfamiliar environment with nothing but her cunning wit. Along the way, she meets eccentric spirits, various creatures and a gloomy sorceress who strives to stop her and her parents from returning to the human world.

The cast and creatives of Spirited Away

After it enjoyed a smash-hit sell-out tour in Japan in 2022, Spirited Away will debut in London with the original Japanese cast. Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi will both play Chihiro.

By using English captions, the production will be presented in original Japanese and will be accompanied by a stunning live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins). Spirited Away features a phenomenal set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and magnific costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

Keep an eye out for the Spirited Away London premiere!

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless masterpiece Spirited Away became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. Now, you get the chance to witness a story that changed animation forever!