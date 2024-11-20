Stranger Things: the First Shadow announces West End extension
| By Sian McBride
The multi award-winning West End show is going Demogorg-on and on and on, with Stranger Things: the First Shadow today confirming ANOTHER London extension. The sci-fi spectacular is now running until 7 September 2025!
The prequel to the cult Netflix hit follows the inhabitants of Hawkins, before their world turned upside down. With an original story by the Duffer Brothers (the creators, directors, and executive producers of the series), the show won two Oliviers and the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Play. Louis McCartney (who will be transferring with the show to Broadway next year) won the Stage 2024 Debut Award for Best Performer in a Play and the Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Newcomer for his professional debut, originating the role of Henry Creel.
Now leading the show are; Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George Smale (James Hopper Jr).
The five new leads are joined by Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O’Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie Wright (Karen Childress).
Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Scarlett Davies, Olivia Miller, India Moon and Pixie Robbins. They are joined by an ensemble, comprising of; Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr.
Attwooll, Davies, Duffus, Lafayette, Miller and Pidgeon were part of the original company, and are all continuing in their original roles.
