Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The 2025 Stage Debut Award winners announced

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Following her award-winning turn in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, Hollywood star, Rachel Zegler has added another accolade to her growing stage career, winning Best West End Debut Performer at The Stage Debut Awards. She picked up the win for her powerhouse turn as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s recordbreaking Evita - the most talked about show of the summer. 

    Her award was the only category decided by public vote, following in the footsteps of past winners Jodie Comer, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Jack Wolfe. She wasn’t the only star of the night, though: talent from across the UK and beyond were celebrated, from playwrights to principal performers. 

    Highlights included Hilson Agbangbe (Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic) and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre) sharing Best Performer in a Play, while Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single? Garrick Theatre) wowed judges to win Best Musical Performer.

    The 2025 Stage Debut Award winners announced

     

    Behind the scenes, Richard Mylan took Best Director for Mumfighter, and Australian writer Yve Blake scored Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer for Fangirls at the Lyric Hammersmith. Hannah Schmidt impressed with her detailed work in not one, but two plays, to win Best Designer, and Mark Rosenblatt collected Best Creative West End Debut for his Olivier Award-winning play Giant. Meanwhile, Ava Pickett (1536, Almeida Theatre) and Milly Sweeney (Water Colour, Pitlochry Festival Theatre/Byre Theatre) shared the prize for Best Writer.

    With live performances, surprise guests, and a strong showing from both regional and West End theatre, the night once again highlighted the depth of new talent across the UK stage.

    The 2025 Stage Debut Award winners in full:

    • Best Performer in a Play: Hilson Agbangbe (Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic) and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre, London)
    • Best Performer in a Musical: Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single?, Garrick Theatre, London)
    • Best Director: Richard Mylan (Mumfighter, Swansea Grand Theatre)
    • Best Designer: Hannah Schmidt (The Passenger, Finborough Theatre / Personal Values, Hampstead Theatre)
    • Best Writer: Ava Pickett (1536, Almeida Theatre) and Milly Sweeney (Water Colour, Pitlochry Festival Theatre/Byre Theatre)
    • Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer: Yve Blake (Fangirls, Lyric Hammersmith, London)
    • Best West End Debut Performer: Rachel Zegler (Evita, London Palladium)
    • Best Creative West End Debut: Mark Rosenblatt (Giant, Harold Pinter Theatre)
    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Amber Davies joins the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Amber Davies has been unveiled as the latest celebrity to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, returnin... Read more

    Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica star in Clarkston

    Clarkston review: A tender, and heart-breaking journey of self-acceptance

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Samuel D. Hunter has a gift for capturing the quiet ache of everyday lives. Continuing the themes of isolation and en... Read more

    West End Theatre Updates: Latest Confirmed Shows and Rumoured Transfers

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    There’s nothing quite like the thrill of hearing a favourite show might be heading to the West End. Whether it&... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies