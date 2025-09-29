The 2025 Stage Debut Award winners announced

Following her award-winning turn in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, Hollywood star, Rachel Zegler has added another accolade to her growing stage career, winning Best West End Debut Performer at The Stage Debut Awards. She picked up the win for her powerhouse turn as Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s recordbreaking Evita - the most talked about show of the summer.

Her award was the only category decided by public vote, following in the footsteps of past winners Jodie Comer, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Jack Wolfe. She wasn’t the only star of the night, though: talent from across the UK and beyond were celebrated, from playwrights to principal performers.

Highlights included Hilson Agbangbe (Wonder Boy, Bristol Old Vic) and Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre) sharing Best Performer in a Play, while Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single? Garrick Theatre) wowed judges to win Best Musical Performer.