St. Martin's Theatre best seats and seating plan

London's charming St. Martin's Theatre has been a beacon of theatrical excellence for over a century. Since opening its doors in 1916, this historic venue has been home to countless unforgettable performances, including the legendary long-running show The Mousetrap. With a capacity of just over 550 seats, every show at St Martin's is an intimate experience. If you're planning a visit to witness the magic on stage, choosing the perfect seat can make all the difference. To ensure you have an optimal view of the captivating performances, keep reading to discover which seat will offer you the best vantage point and make your night truly memorable.

What are the best seats at the St. Martin's Theatre?

Starting with the Stalls, Row G seats are widely considered the most desirable in the theatre, thanks to the generous legroom provided by the aisle in front and an outstanding view of the full stage. However, the last three rows do experience some partial obstruction of the view due to the overhang from the Dress Circle.

Up in the Dress Circle, the rake provides excellent views even from the back row, but the front two rows offer some of the best sightlines in the theatre. Due to the more intimate scale of St Martin’s Theatre, the Dress Circle feels closer to the stage compared to larger West End venues. However, as with many historic theatres, legroom can be a bit limited.

The Upper Circle provides the most budget-friendly tickets in the theatre. Views from this section can feel distant, and the first few rows may be partially obstructed by a safety rail. Legroom tends to be quite cramped. Row H, while the furthest from the stage, offers slightly better legroom than most of the Upper Circle, making it a good option for taller patrons who are mindful of their budget.

St. Martin's Theatre seating plan