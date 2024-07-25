St. Martin's Theatre best seats and seating plan
| By Hay Brunsdon
London's charming St. Martin's Theatre has been a beacon of theatrical excellence for over a century. Since opening its doors in 1916, this historic venue has been home to countless unforgettable performances, including the legendary long-running show The Mousetrap. With a capacity of just over 550 seats, every show at St Martin's is an intimate experience. If you're planning a visit to witness the magic on stage, choosing the perfect seat can make all the difference. To ensure you have an optimal view of the captivating performances, keep reading to discover which seat will offer you the best vantage point and make your night truly memorable.
What are the best seats at the St. Martin's Theatre?
Starting with the Stalls, Row G seats are widely considered the most desirable in the theatre, thanks to the generous legroom provided by the aisle in front and an outstanding view of the full stage. However, the last three rows do experience some partial obstruction of the view due to the overhang from the Dress Circle.
Up in the Dress Circle, the rake provides excellent views even from the back row, but the front two rows offer some of the best sightlines in the theatre. Due to the more intimate scale of St Martin’s Theatre, the Dress Circle feels closer to the stage compared to larger West End venues. However, as with many historic theatres, legroom can be a bit limited.
The Upper Circle provides the most budget-friendly tickets in the theatre. Views from this section can feel distant, and the first few rows may be partially obstructed by a safety rail. Legroom tends to be quite cramped. Row H, while the furthest from the stage, offers slightly better legroom than most of the Upper Circle, making it a good option for taller patrons who are mindful of their budget.
St. Martin's Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the St. Martin's Theatre?
St Martin's Theatre in London has a capacity of 550 seats. When comparing it to other West End theatres, it has just a quarter of the number of seats compared with Theatre Royal Drury Lane. It has a similar capacity to the Ambassadors Theatre and the Duchess Theatre, so, while definitely on the smaller side compared to some of the other West End venues, it still provides a charming and intimate experience for its audiences.
Are there accessible seats at the St. Martins Theatre?
The theatre provides wheelchair-accessible spaces and seats for patrons with mobility issues. These are typically located in the stalls area, which offers easy access and a good view of the stage. The venue is also equipped with accessible facilities, including adapted toilets.
There are three shallow steps leading from street level to the theatre entrance. The Dress Circle is accessible via 29 steps down from the foyer, while the Upper Circle is 28 steps up.
The Dress Circle is wheelchair accessible using a temporary ramp that covers the five steps leading to the section. There are two wheelchair spaces: one in Box C and one in the Dress Circle. Additionally, it is possible to transfer from a wheelchair to an aisle seat in the Dress Circle.
Male and female toilets are available on each level of the auditorium. An accessible toilet can be reached via an alternative entrance on Tower Court, and staff are on hand to assist patrons who need these facilities. Bars are conveniently located on each level of the auditorium too.
What show is on at the St. Martins Theatre?
Currently playing at St. Martin's Theatre in London is the iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie. This legendary play, celebrated as the longest-running show in theatrical history, first premiered at the Ambassadors Theatre in 1952 before transferring to its enduring home at St. Martin's Theatre in 1974. Find out more about this iconic show with our essential guide.