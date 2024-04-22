Spring Spectacular just got supersized Apr 22, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Spring Spectacular has officially sprung, and it’s your ticket to the most bloomin’ wonderful shows in the West End. With more than 40 acclaimed productions taking part in theatre’s most highly anticipated event of the year, we can’t always guarantee sun in the capital, but we can confirm red hot deals! With more than 20 exclusive shows, and a bunch of tickets starting from just £15, our supersized spectacular is a scorcher!

This year’s Spring Spectacular offers our biggest variety of shows, ever! From beloved West End musicals, including Wicked, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Back to the Future – The Musical, and Phantom of the Opera to critically acclaimed plays such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Mousetrap, and Witness for the Prosecution. Audiences will also be able to snap up tickets to sensational limited run productions from Olivier award-winning Standing at the Sky’s Edge as well as family favourites Shrek the Musical and Frozen the Musical, which is set to close this September.

A host of participating shows feature international stars of stage and screen, including Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!), Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block (Kiss Me, Kate), Ruth Jones, Beverly Knight (Sister Act), and many more.

In addition to established shows, the campaign also features this year’s most anticipated productions including Mean Girls the Musical, John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play and Hello, Dolly!

Featuring a variety of exclusive pricing options to accommodate every budget, including savings of up to 68%, we are offering the best seats at best prices. Meaning that the seats may be cheap, but you won’t be sitting in the cheap seats!

Ryan Woods (Commercial Director for London Theatre Direct) commented on today’s launch ‘We are proud to once again be presenting the biggest Spring Spectacular campaign for London theatre, offering our audiences the opportunity to experience the very best shows, from the best seats at the best prices! The variety of productions in the West End has never been greater with the world class productions that the UK is renowned for featuring international stars and talent.’

Book Spring Spectacular tickets with London Theatre Direct

From Magic Mike to the magical land of Oz, we have a show to suit every taste and budget. To see all the shows taking part in our Spring Spectacular event, and to purchase tickets, click here