Spotlight on the New ENO Season Programme May 22, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The English National Opera recently announced its official lineup for the 2018-19 season. It is set to feature a pleasant balance of five brand-new productions and mainstream works. It is the first season to be put together by artistic director Daniel Kramer and music director Martyn Brabbins. Find out everything you need to know about this perfectly blended season, which kicks off at the London Coliseum on 28 September 2018 with Salome.

Salome

(28 September 2018 - 23 October 2018)

Strauss's psychological opera based on the Oscar Wilde play follows the story of Princess Salome, who can have everything she wants, except the one thing she actually needs. Salome discovers her own terrible power after living a twisted life full of neglect. The opera is renowned for its 'Dance of the Seven Veils', during which Salome performs a dance akin to a striptease for King Herod II. Allison Cook makes her ENO debut as the eponymous princess.

Purchase your tickets to Salome here.

Porgy and Bess

(11 October 2018 - 17 November 2018)

Bess has got that summertime sadness. This highly-anticipated production is expected to receive a lot of buzz this season. It will mark the first time a UK opera company has staged Porgy and Bess since the 1980s production at Glyndebourne and Covent Garden. The opera follows Bess, whose love for Porgy pacifies her dark past with Crown. But can a new life with Porgy save her from herself when Crown comes back into the picture? The production includes such fantastic melodies as 'Summertime' and 'I Loves You, Porgy', among many others.

Purchase your tickets to Porgy and Bess here.

Lucia di Lammermoor

(25 October 2018 - 5 December 2018)

Lucia is tricked into an arranged marriage and finds herself gradually spiraling into depression and slipping into madness. This opera is famous for its piece entitled 'Il dolce suono' (English translation: 'The Sweet Sound'), which was featured in the 1997 French sci-fi film The Fifth Element starring Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich. Lucia di Lammermoor is based on Walter Scott's novel The Bride of Lammermoor and returns to the ENO after eight years. As an opera fan, you certainly won't want to miss this spectacular production.

Purchase your tickets to Lucia di Lammermoor here.

War Requiem

(16 November 2018 - 7 December 2018)

Regarded as one of the greatest choral works of the twentieth century, this new production of Benjamin Britten's 1962 opera, War Requiem, was greenlit to mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I. It follows the aftermath of the war with nations torn apart, communities pitted against each other and generations destroyed. Can the world manage to rebuild itself? The ENO debut is to be conducted by ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins and will feature 80 choral singers, 40 of which are children from the Finchley Children's Music Group choir, the full ENO Orchestra, three soloists and a chamber orchestra. Be sure to catch this fantastic opera when it premieres this November.

Purchase your tickets to War Requiem here.

La Boheme

(26 November 2018 - 22 February 2019)

The flame in Mimì and Rodolfo's passion burns brightly. But when Mimì becomes gravely ill, can love be enough to counter Death itself? Jonathan Miller's classic production returns to the ENO to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his ENO directorial debut. Natalya Romaniw makes her ENO debut as Mimì along with lyric tenor Jonathan Tetelman debuting for the ENO as Rodolfo.

Purchase your tickets to La Boheme here.

Akhnaten

(11 February 2019 - 7 March 2019)

Take a blast to the past with this critically acclaimed historical opera, which is back for an ENO encore following a sell-out run in 2016. Akhnaten is based on ancient texts and it is sung in the original Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian. This unique opera will make you feel as if you were the pharaoh King Akhenaten himself.

Purchase your tickets to Akhnaten here.

The Merry Widow

(1 March 2019 - 13 April 2019)

Hanna Glawari leads her suitors on a merry dance at the Embassy Ball. But the only one she wants, Danilo, thinks her wealth is worthless. The production features the highly sought-after Estonian conductor, Kritiina Poska, and director Max Webster (The Lorax) in their ENO debut.

Purchase your tickets to The Merry Widow here.

The Magic Flute

(14 March 2019 - 11 April 2019)

This timeless Mozart classic features serpents and sorcerors and princes, oh my! Prince Tamino and bird-catcher Papageno join forces on a quest to rescue Pamina. They are given magic musical instruments to help them on their journey. Follow them on their adventure through various trials and tribulations in this enchanted opera that you absolutely don't want to miss!

Purchase your tickets to The Magic Flute here.

Jack the Ripper: The Women of Whitechapel

(30 March 2019 - 12 April 2019)

A monstrous evil lurks in the night, wreaking havoc on a community of women. As the body count rises, can a group of working-class women band together to survive the terrifying murders of London's White Chapel? Co-produced by Opera North, Jack the Ripper: The Women of Whitechapel makes its world premiere and features a wealth of fantastic ENO singers. Book your tickets early to see this highly anticipated production!

Purchase your tickets to Jack the Ripper here.

For an overview on the ENO 2018/19 Season, click here.