    Sole-ful musical Kinky Boots announces West End closing

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    After four years of rocking audiences' socks off and over 1,400 performances at the Adelphi Theatre, feel-good musical Kinky Boots announces that it will be closing in January of next year.

    Ever since Cyndi Lauper's musical transferred to London's West End in 2015, it has made it its mission to 'shoe and kill' for the win! And win it sure has! Kinky Boots boasts earning every major award for Best Musical, a 'feet' that is not so easy to match.

    When it first premiered in London, the show starred Killian Donnelly as shoe factory owner Charlie and Matt Henry as Lola, the drag queen. Henry went on to win Best Actor in a Musical at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards. The Adelphi Theatre production of Kinky Boots currently stars Oliver Tompsett as Charlie, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Lola, and Natalie McQueen as Lauren. 

    The final performance of Kinky Boots is scheduled for Saturday, 12 January 2019, coinciding with the closing of Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre on the same date.   

    These boots are made for walkin'! Now is your last chance to get kinky and see this award-winning production before it 'shoes' itself away from the West End this winter!

    Purchase your London Kinky Boots tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

