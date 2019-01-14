SIX extends its West End booking period to January 2020 Jan 14, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Following overwhelming ticket demand with many completely sold-out performances, surprise smash-hit musical SIX announces an extended West End run at the Arts Theatre. The show will now be booking through January 2020.

Henry VIII's six stunning queens become sensational pop superstars

SIX The Musical has extended its booking period to 5 January 2020!

The announcement comes after sold-out shows and limited ticket availability during the first booking period. Those who have yet to see what has been dubbed 'the most uplifting piece of new British musical theatre' now have ample time to land some of the fastest selling tickets in London's West End!

Mic drop! Milestones reached since the SIX musical first premiered.

This blast-to-the-past musical has been collecting trophies and achievements like nobody's business since it first premiered at the Arts Theatre last year. The studio cast recording for SIX The Musical was named the Best UK Cast Recording at the Curtain Up Show Album of The Year Awards. The SIX studio album has also been streamed over 4 million times, solidifying its reign in the United Kingdom.

SIX was recently nominated for six 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Cast Recording, Best Choreography, Best Off-West End Production, Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design. Additionally, it has been shortlisted for three Off West End Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Lighting Design.

The original West End ensemble, who reprised their roles for the revival, were named by BroadwayWorld as Best Ensemble in a Play or Musical at the 2018 BroadwayWorld Awards.

SIX: The next international sensation?

Following its overwhelming success, SIX is now on its way to becoming a global phenomenon with a US production now confirmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre this summer.

Who is starring in SIX at the Arts Theatre?

The West End SIX cast stars Aimie Atkinson as Katherine Howard, Alexia McIntosh as Anna of Cleves, Courtney Stapleton as the alternate for Catherine of Aragon and Catherine Parr, Grace Mouat as the alternate Jane Seymour/Katherine Howard and Dance Captain, Jarneia Richard-Noel as Catherine of Aragon, Maiya Quansah-Breed as Catherine Parr, Millie O'Connell as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Vicki Manser as the alternate for Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves.

Both Grace Mouat and Maiya Quansah-Breed made their professional acting debuts and have recently graduated from the Guildford School of Acting last summer.

Cheap tickets to SIX The Musical as low as £22!

With ticket prices in London's West End steadily on the rise, it is such a relief to see that affordable tickets are still available. You can currently bag tickets to SIX at the Arts Theatre for as low as £22 on select seating and performances. Hurry and book your tickets sharpish to secure the lowest ticket prices and best seats for SIX, now extended until 5 January 2019!

Book tickets to SIX at the Arts Theatre.