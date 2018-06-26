Shows closing in London Theatre (July 2018) Jun 26, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Are you tired of doing the same old thing every summer? Are you looking for a way to shake up your routine? Do you love the theatre? If the answer to one or more of these questions is 'yes', then perhaps you should go see one of these fantastic West End shows that are closing this month!

Red (closes 28 July)

Take a blast to the past with this spectacular production of Red, starring Alfred Molina (Chocolat, The Da Vinci Code, Boogie Nights, Spider-Man 2, Species) as Mark Rothko, who has reprised his role as the painter from the original Donmar production. He is joined by former Harry Potter actor Alfred Enoch in the role of Rothko’s fictional assistant. Enoch is also known for starring in the critically acclaimed US television series How to Get Away with Murder). Red is set in the first half of the 20th century and follows American expressionist painter Mark Rothko as he is commissioned to paint a mural for an upscale New York City hotel, which also happens to be the largest commission in the history of modern art! You won't want to be caught red-handed without tickets to this fantastic show, directed by Michael Grandage and now playing at Wyndham's Theatre.

Tartuffe (Closes 28 July)

Christopher Hampton’s fresh reimagining of Moliere’s classic comedy follows radical American evangelist Tartuffe as he endeavours to place French media tycoon Orgon under his spell and completely overthrow his life. The new Tartuffe production features Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson in the titular role in his West End feature stage debut. Tartuffe also stars Sebastian Roche as Orgon and Audrey Fleurot as Elmire. It’s the first English/French bilingual production to ever hit the West End and will feature scenes in both languages (with surtitles of course). Don't miss this highly acclaimed production before its final curtain call at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 28 July.

An Ideal Husband (Closes 14 July)

Oscar Wilde's thought-provoking exploration of morality and corruption follows Sirt Robert Chiltern, a government minister who seems poised to climb all the way to the top of the political ladder. That is until Mrs. Chevely comes into the picture with compelling evidence of Chiltern's financial misconduct that could cause all his political aspirations to come crashing down. Directed by Jonathan Church, An Ideal Husband is the second-to-last production of the Oscar Wilde season and stars Sally Breton, Nathaniel Parker, Edward Fox, Freddie Fox and Frances Barberwill. Book your tickets now to see An Ideal Husband at the Vaudeville Theatre before it's too late!

TriOperas (Closes 1 July)

Pamela Tan-Nicholson's TriOperas: Turandot, Butterfly & Carmen is a radical reimagining of the three legendary operas, which fuses dance with martial arts, acrobatics, ballet, parkour, and stunts. Now playing at the Peacock Theatre, this unforgettable tour de force and femme fatale production is a favourite amongst London audiences! Turandot is a tenacious warrior princess, Madame Butterfly is an elegant and ambitious Japanese geisha, and Carmen is an independent Spanish gypsy and rave party girl. Witness these three heroines dominate the stage with their operatic vocals and spectacular choreography! You don't want to miss this classic opera experience juxtaposed within a modern context. Be sure to catch this fantastic triple bill, which closes on 1 July!

The Gronholm Method (Closes 7 July)

This internationally popular play, which was originally in Spanish and then translated into English for London audiences, is coming to a close. Written by Catalan playwright Jordi Galceranand and translated by Mark St Germain, The Gronholm Method tells the story of four interviewees who battle each other to land their dream job at a Fortune 500 company in New York City. The piece first premiered in Barcelona in 2003 and enjoyed worldwide success with productions staged in over 60 countries. Now is your last chance to see this amazing show, the first production to be in English! The Gronholm Method closes at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 7 July 2018.

Lonely Planet (Closes 7 July)

This highly moving piece, now revived for London's West End, was first written in 1992 at the height of the AIDS crisis by American playwright Steven Deitz and held tremendous significance when it was first staged off-Broadway at the Northlight Theatre in Illinois. The drama helped spread some surprisingly much-needed awareness on the subject and remains to this day a gripping exploration of the human condition and the fear of getting tested for HIV, which is still a relevant dilemma amongst gay men. Both a matinee and evening performance of Lonely Planet are scheduled for 7 July, the day of the Pride in London Parade. So if you're looking to kill some time before or after the parade, this is the perfect opportunity to remain in Pride mode and see a spectacular performance for a very low price!

