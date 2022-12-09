Sheridan Smith to star as Shirley Valentine Dec 9, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It has recently been announced that British icon, actress and singer Sheridan Smith will star in Willy Russel’s one-woman show Shirley Valentine. As one of the most powerful and influential women in the entertainment industry, Smith is sure to be the perfect choice to play the strong-willed Liverpudlian lass. Shirley Valentine will play at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a limited 12-week run in early 2023, and tickets will be available soon!

Sheridan Smith’s impact

Sheridan Smith has been hailed as “The Greatest Theatre Star of her Generation” by The Evening Standard. Having worked in theatre, film and television for over a decade, she has been awarded an OBE for her contributions to entertainment. The multitalented renowned actress and singer gained notoriety for her early work in sitcoms. Smith’s television debut came in 1999, when she played the oddball character Matilda in the comedy series Dark Ages on ITV, she later built her reputation through roles in series such as Gavin and Stacey and The Royle Family. Smith has received critical acclaim for playing principal roles in television dramas such as Cilla, Mrs Biggs, The C Word, Black Work and The Moorside. Following her vocal performance in Cilla, Smith later went on to release her debut album, titled ‘Sheridan’. The record was awarded Gold by the British Phonographic Industry for selling over 100,000 copies, it also reached the top 10 of the UK album charts.

Smith made her theatrical debut in Into the Woods as Red Riding Hood. For her performance in Little Shop of Horrors, she was nominated for an Olivier Award. Later, for her portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, she was awarded both an Olivier Award and a WhatsOnStage Award.

About Shirley Valentine

Meet Shirley Valentine, a lovable Liverpudlian girl who spends her days ruminating and venting at the kitchen wall. Shirley feels trapped in time, and the days of her youth, when she felt unrestricted and free, are long gone. She tells it all to the wall, her history, her emotionally distant husband and her demanding children. In the corner of her cosy little kitchen, as she makes ‘chips and egg’, she dares to dream and long for something more.

When her best friend wins a competition for a fortnight adventure for two on the paradise islands of Greece, Shirley may have just found her lucky escape. Heading for a picturesque party getaway, she soon rediscovers all that was missing from her life in England, and the discovery is so good, that she may just not return…

The creatives of Shirley Valentine

Shirley Valentine is written by English dramatist Willy Russel (Blood Brothers, Educating Rita). The production will be directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story) and will be produced by David Pugh, Pugh said: “Back in 1986 I was lucky enough to see the first ever production of Shirley Valentine in Liverpool. I have begged Willy to one day let me produce a revival.”

Shirley Valentine tickets are coming soon!

Don't pass up the opportunity to see Sheridan Smith perform this touching one-woman spectacle, as Shirley Valentine finds the road to freedom. Keep your eye out for Shirley Valentine tickets!