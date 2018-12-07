Shane Richie set to join the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in 2019 Dec 7, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Beginning in January, primetime television star Shane Richie of EastEnders is set to portray Hugo / Loco Chanelle in the critically acclaimed, smash-hit musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which is now playing at the Apollo Theatre.

Shane Richie is best known for portraying Alfie Moon on EastEnders, for which he has won countless awards

Shane Richie will be taking on the role of Hugo / Loco Chanelle in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from 28 January 2019 until 4 May 2019. The EastEnders actor will be replacing Lee Ross, who together with John McCrea (Jamie) and Michelle Visage (Miss Hedge) will be finishing their runs on 26 January 2019. The news comes following the recent announcement made in October that Layton Williams would be starring as the next Jamie New.

Shane Richie has been starring in EastEnders as Alfie Moon since 2002 and received a Best Actor Award at the Rose d’Or Television Festival for the role. He is highly prolific both on the small screen and on stage. His most notable television credits include Oliver Twist, What We Did on Our Holidays, Redwater, and Claude, and he has also served as a host for such television shows as Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Win Your Wish List and The Shane Richie Experience.

Richie’s stage credits include Grease in the West End, Lone Star, One Flew over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Private Wars and Scrooge: The Musical. He landed the lead roles in Not Dead Enough and The Perfect Murder and also notably co-wrote and co-produced the Boogie Nights UK tour, which enjoyed a completely sold-out run at the West End’s Savoy Theatre.

Richie is also an established singer whose 2003 single released for BBC Children in Need, I’m Your Man, shot to number one on the charts. His 2017 album, A Country Soul, enjoyed similar success when it made it to number one as well, making Richie the UK’s best-selling country artist!

Jamie New is sixteen and doesn’t quite fit in with ordinary Sheffield residents. Though life for him is a bit of a drag, he is destined to be a star!

Winner of Best New Musical at the 2018 WhatsOnStage Awards and nominated for Best Musical at the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Jamie really is the star he’s always dreamed of becoming!

