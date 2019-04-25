Rylan Clark-Neal set to star to in Nativity! The Musical this holiday season Apr 25, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Television and radio personality Rylan Clark-Neal has been confirmed for the role of 'The Critic' in Nativity! The Musical this Christmas. After an overwhelmingly successful run last year, the smash-hit show will return to the Eventim Apollo theatre on 11 December 2019 for a limited season lasting until 27 December 2019.

Nativity! The Musical is officially set to return to the London theatre stage for its third consecutive year this holiday season. The new run will star radio and TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, who is perhaps best known for rising to fame on the ninth series of The X Factor and later winning Celebrity Big Brother 11. He will join Simon Lipkin, who reprises his role as 'Mr Poppy' fresh from Nativity Rocks.

Rylan Clark-Neal is relatively new to the stage, having only previously starred as the Evil Huntsman in the Birmingham production of The World's Biggest Panto (Snow White). Nativity! The Musical may mark his feature West End stage debut, but his experience as a performer and presenter proves he is more than capable of taking on a major stage role.

About Nativity! The Musical

Nativity! The Musical was adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt, who is also behind the beloved film series. The musical includes such fan-favourite numbers as 'She's the Brightest Star,' 'Nazareth,' 'One Night One Moment,' and 'Sparkle and Shine,' plus a host of brand-new toe-tapping hits that will leave you feeling good and dancing along.

What is Nativity! The Musical about?

If any child at any school had just one Christmas wish, they would want to star in a Nativity scene, and this is precisely what St Bernadette's School sets out to do - only it's a full-blown musical extravaganza! But there's just one slight problem... Desperate to make it big, Mr Maddens has invited a Hollywood producer to come and see the show in the hopes of it being greenlit for the silver screen. Join him, his crazy teacher's assistant Mr Poppy, and the charming and funny children on this cooky little adventure to stardom as they attempt to impress the critics and make their big Christmas dreams come true.

Tickets for Nativity! The Musical booking now from just £32!

If you're ready for some festive mayhem in the city of Bethlehem, then be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best prices and best seats at the Eventim Apollo. Nativity! The Musical tickets for Christmas 2019 are now on sale beginning at just £32!

