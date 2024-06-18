Menu
    Royal Opera House Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House the Royal Opera House is one of the most celebrated theatres in London, dating back to 1732, with over one million patrons coming through its doors every year. The current building is the third theatre to be on the site after fires destroyed the previous two in 1808 and 1856. Seating 2256, The Royal Opera House is the third largest in London with its auditorium spread over four levels.

    What are the best seats at the Royal Opera House?

    The Royal Opera House auditorium is high and laid out in a horseshoe format so there is plenty of choice for patrons to sit in an area best suited to their taste. The Stalls are split into three sections with the most preferable seats being in the centre and mid-way back of this section in order to take in the large scale of the productions produced. Wrapping around the rear of the Stalls are the Stalls Circle, with the best seats in the centre of this section. The rear two rows are restricted by the overhang of the level above as it cuts off the top of the proscenium. The next two levels above the stalls, the Grand Tier and Balcony, also in horseshoe format, offer a clear view from the centre with seats nearer the stage offering a side on view. The Amphitheatre, on the upper level, is the deepest of the auditorium. Views from this section are generally clear but can feel removed from the action due to the distance they are away from the stage. Amphitheatre slip seats can offer great value for money but can be rather uncomfortable as the seats in this section are usually wooden benches, that said they offer an outstanding view of the orchestra as they are completely side on to the stage.

    Royal Opera House seating plan

    How many seats are at the Royal Opera House?

    The auditorium consists of 2,256 seats across its four sections offering varied views from each of its levels.

    Are there accessible seats at the Royal Opera House?

    There is step free access to the Royal Opera House across the venue with lifts on both sides of the auditorium offering complete access to all Front of House areas. There is an Access Membership available to all patrons who require assistance when visiting. Accessible toilets are cited throughout the Royal Opera House and there are numerous wheelchair spaces in the auditorium.

    What shows are on at the Royal Opera House?

    If you are looking for iconic ballet and opera performances then a visit to The Royal Opera House needs to be at the top of your cultural list.

