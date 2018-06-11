Menu
    Royal Court production of Rory Mullarkey's Pity announces its cast

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Casting has been announced for the upcoming production of the new Rory Mullarkey play, Pity, which will premiere at the Royal Court Theatre this July. This unique theatrical experience has a lot of theatrical tricks up its sleeve.

    Starring in this summer's Pity will be Abraham Popoola, Francesca Mills, Helena Lymbery, Paul Bentall, Paul G Raymond, Sandy Grierson, Siobhan McSweeney, Sophia Di Martino, and Dorian Simpson. The production is directed by Sam Pritchard.

    Stage designer for the play Chloe Lamford has described Pity as a cross between Mony Python and Armageddon, and has promised at least 20 'explosions' during the show along with a meteor strike, tanks, and exploding ice cream trucks. The show sees Mullarkey asking himself ‘whether things are really getting worse’. The British playwright's previous work includes St George and the Dragon at the National Theatre.

    Pity will also feature lighting by Anna Watson, costumes by Annemarie Woods, compositions by Tom Deering, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and sound by Pete Malkin.

    The highly anticipated play will run at the Jerwood Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre from 12 July until 11 August 2018. It would be a pity to miss Pity this summer!

    Purchase your Pity tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

