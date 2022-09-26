Rehearsal images released for Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle Sep 26, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas First produced in English in 1944, Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle is an epic take on morality and justice. The Caucasian Chalk Circle is set to undergo a modern retelling at Kingston's Rose Theatre this October and is a highly-anticipated production. Rehearsal images have now been released for this classic tale of capitalism and communism, which sees the cast fully immersed in practising their lines, preparing to take the stage. Tickets for this marvellous classic are available to book now!

The story of The Caucasian Chalk Circle

The Caucasian Chalk Circle explores the need for common humanity and justice amidst chaos and misplaced priorities. In this version of the classic narrative, the characters find themselves trapped in the thick of an intense and bloody revolution. At a refugee camp, conflict erupts over lost land, and in the hopes of resolving the fight, a singer tells the tale of The Chalk Circle.

Meanwhile, a servant girl risks everything in order to raise the abandoned child of a governor and his wife. However, years later, the Governor’s wife returns in search of her son, and when one rogue judge turns justice on its head, anarchy ensues. Will the chalk circle determine who the boy's real mother is?

The Caucasian Chalk Circle cast and creatives

Steve Waters’ adaptation will be directed by Artistic Director Christopher Haydon, it will be the first major production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle in London for over twenty-five years.

Oli Townsend will handle set and costume design, with lighting design by David Plater and sound design by Gareth Fry. Layla Madanat is associate director, while Lucy Cullingford and Christopher Worrall are movement director and casting director, respectively. Composer Michael Henry (Barbershop Chronicles) will infuse the production with new original songs.

Fan favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher (Mary Poppins, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Heathers) takes on the role of Grusha Vashnadze. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Tickets for The Caucasian Chalk Circle are on sale now

To see this masterpiece come to life in a modern setting, book tickets for The Caucasian Chalk Circle at Rose Theatre today!