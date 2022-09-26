Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Rehearsal images released for Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    First produced in English in 1944, Bertolt Brecht's The Caucasian Chalk Circle is an epic take on morality and justice. The Caucasian Chalk Circle is set to undergo a modern retelling at Kingston's Rose Theatre this October and is a highly-anticipated production. Rehearsal images have now been released for this classic tale of capitalism and communism, which sees the cast fully immersed in practising their lines, preparing to take the stage. Tickets for this marvellous classic are available to book now! 

    The story of The Caucasian Chalk Circle

    The Caucasian Chalk Circle explores the need for common humanity and justice amidst chaos and misplaced priorities. In this version of the classic narrative, the characters find themselves trapped in the thick of an intense and bloody revolution. At a refugee camp, conflict erupts over lost land, and in the hopes of resolving the fight, a singer tells the tale of The Chalk Circle. 

    Meanwhile, a servant girl risks everything in order to raise the abandoned child of a governor and his wife. However, years later, the Governor’s wife returns in search of her son, and when one rogue judge turns justice on its head, anarchy ensues. Will the chalk circle determine who the boy's real mother is?

    The Caucasian Chalk Circle cast and creatives

    Steve Waters’ adaptation will be directed by Artistic Director Christopher Haydon, it will be the first major production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle in London for over twenty-five years. 

    Oli Townsend will handle set and costume design, with lighting design by David Plater and sound design by Gareth Fry. Layla Madanat is associate director, while Lucy Cullingford and Christopher Worrall are movement director and casting director, respectively. Composer Michael Henry (Barbershop Chronicles) will infuse the production with new original songs.

    Fan favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher (Mary Poppins, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Heathers) takes on the role of Grusha Vashnadze. Further casting is yet to be announced.

    Tickets for The Caucasian Chalk Circle are on sale now

    To see this masterpiece come to life in a modern setting, book tickets for The Caucasian Chalk Circle at Rose Theatre today!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    The smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD is coming to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The critically-acclaimed Tony award-winning broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – The Life and Times of The ... Read more

    Drag Race's Willam and Cheryl Hole to star in Death Drop: Back In The Habit

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Ladies and Gentleman, start your engines - Rupaul’s Drag Race alumni Willam and Cheryl Hole are set to sas... Read more

    Wicked to welcome back Mark Curry

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    For over 15 years, Wicked has delighted audiences across the West End and has cemented its legacy as one of the most ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies