Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Q&A with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical's Amber Sylvia Edwards

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Tina Turner is Simply Unstoppable. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation against all odds into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them. 

    Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd. Presented in association with Tina Turner herself, TINA is an exhilarating celebration of the artist you know and love.  One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history. 

    In anticipation of our Exclusive Black Friday offer, we asked TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Amber Sylvia Edwards some questions and here’s what she had to say!

    Q&A with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical's Amber Sylvia Edwards
    Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical's Amber Sylvia Edwards

    Q&A with Amber Sylvia Edwards

    1. What is your favourite part of the show that you’re on stage for? And that you’re not on stage for? 

    Proud Mary! It’s so iconic. Simply the best, it’s a shame not being on for that, but seeing each Tina do it is my favourite thing, it’s the perfect love letter!

    2. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

    Amber: Tina, Ike or Zelma! Sorry, that’s hard to narrow down to one! 

    3. What's your favourite autumnal treat? 

    A chai. But I’d be lying if I said I only have that in autumn.

    4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

    A facial and a cute pair of heels!

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now! 

    Book TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets this Black Friday to witness the Queen of Rock n’ Roll shake the stage in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Dirty Dancing Black Friday Cyber Monday Exclusive Prices

    Interview with Dirty Dancing’s Charlotte Gooch

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Put on your best dancing shoes and get ready to have the time of your life at the West End’s Dominion Theatre! ... Read more

    Ain

    Casting announced for AIN’T TOO PROUD

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    They’re bringing you a love that’s true, so get ready! The smash-hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical ... Read more

    Oklahoma! Exclusive Black Friday Offer

    Casting announced for OKLAHOMA!

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Its themes have been stripped to their core, its tone now delivered with a sinister edge…it’s one of the... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies