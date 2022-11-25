Q&A with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical's Amber Sylvia Edwards Nov 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Tina Turner is Simply Unstoppable. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation against all odds into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them.



Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd. Presented in association with Tina Turner herself, TINA is an exhilarating celebration of the artist you know and love. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history.



In anticipation of our Exclusive Black Friday offer, we asked TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’s Amber Sylvia Edwards some questions and here’s what she had to say!

Interview with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical's Amber Sylvia Edwards

Q&A with Amber Sylvia Edwards

1. What is your favourite part of the show that you’re on stage for? And that you’re not on stage for?

Proud Mary! It’s so iconic. Simply the best, it’s a shame not being on for that, but seeing each Tina do it is my favourite thing, it’s the perfect love letter!

2. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

Amber: Tina, Ike or Zelma! Sorry, that’s hard to narrow down to one!

3. What's your favourite autumnal treat?

A chai. But I’d be lying if I said I only have that in autumn.

4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

A facial and a cute pair of heels!

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now!

Book TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets this Black Friday to witness the Queen of Rock n’ Roll shake the stage in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical!