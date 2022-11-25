Menu
    Q&A with Jersey Boys’ Adam Bailey, Luke Suri and Benjamin Yates

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Bringing justice to the epic legacy of The Four Seasons is no easy feat, but these boys do it with ease! Ahead of Black Friday at London Theatre Direct, we did a Q&A with the leading cast of Jersey Boys, Adam Bailey, Luke Suri and Benjamin Yates! Jersey Boys is an exceptional true tale of The Four Seasons, packed with a catalogue of their biggest hits. Featuring debts, mob connections, the road to success and Frankie Valli’s soaring falsetto. Jersey Boys contains all of The Four Seasons' hits, such as ‘Sherry’, ‘Beggin’’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘December 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, For a night of swinging and swooning, book tickets for Jersey Boys this Black Friday!

    Q&A with Adam Bailey, Luke Suri and Benjamin Yates 

    1. Describe the show in 3 words.

    Adam: Great.

    Luke: Night.

    Ben: Out.

    2. What is your favourite part of the show that you’re on stage for and that you’re not on stage for?

    Adam: “Who Loves You”.

    Luke: “Can’t take my eyes off you”.

    Ben: “Walk Like A Man”.

    Adam: Then when I'm not on stage,” Boyfriend’s Back”, all the way.

    Luke: I’m on for most of the show anyway, except “Boyfriend’s Back”, yeah there you go.

    Ben: Mine is “Stay”.

    3. If you weren’t playing your current role, who else in the show would you like to play?

    Adam: Bob Crue.

    Luke: Francine.

    Ben: Mary.

    What's your favourite winter treat?

    Adam: Starbucks Eggnog latte.

    Luke: Just a Christmas tree in general.

    Ben: Mine’s a gingerbread latte.

    4. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

    Adam: A new sofa.

    Luke: A new Tefal frying pan, I need a new frying pan.

    Adam: We’re so old!

    Luke: I think actually what they want us to say for that is...

    All three: Tickets for Jersey Boys!

    Jersey Boys tickets are available now!

    This Black Friday, enjoy all of the best hits of The Four Seasons on stage in Jersey Boys! Book your tickets today!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

