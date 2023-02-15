Menu
    Production photos released from the UK premiere of Scooter Pietsch’s comedy Windfall

    Posted on | By Jaime Ponting

    The writers behind the worldwide hit The Play That Goes Wrong bring to the stage another masterful display of comedy with the new and outrageous Windfall. Take a sneak peak at this hilarious, belly-clutching comedy with these new production pictures!

    About Windfall

    We’ve all dreamt of winning the lottery, but how far will people go to have it all? Windfall follows the story of five tyrannised office workers, suffering under the rule of their maniac boss who has pushed them to the edge. Desperate for a better life and a way out, the workers are willing to risk it all on a five-hundred-million-dollar lottery ticket. 

    However, money changes people… money changes everything. In a twisted turn of fate, lovers turn to rivals, co-workers become accessories, friends become foes and the possibility of victory brings out the worst side of absolutely everybody. 

    The cast and creatives of Windfall 

    The cast of Windfall includes Judith Amsenga, Audrey Anderson, Jack Bennett, Joanne Clifton, Wesley Griffith and Gabriel Paul. Windfall is directed by Mark Bell, who was also director of the outrageous Mischief Theatre classics The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About The Bank Robbery. The show is written by playwright, Emmy-nominated composer/songwriter, and TV producer Scooter Pietsch.

