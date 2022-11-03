Production images released for From Here to Eternity Nov 3, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Set within the suffocating and tense days leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbour and based on James Jones’s timeless novel, From Here To Eternity is having its first London revival at Charing Cross Theatre, from 29 October – 17 December 2022. What happens when the devastation of war collides with the purity of love? Find out by booking tickets for From Here To Eternity today!



Take a look at the new production images released for From Here To Eternity, which show the cast wearing stunning and period costumes, fully engrossed in their performances.

About From Here To Eternity

The year is 1941, and the relationship between Japan and the USA has soured beyond repair. From Here To Eternity takes place during the agonising and uncertain months before the attack on Pearl Harbour. Within the bleak turmoil, the soldiers of G Company and four lovers come together, tested by the tribulations of the war around them. From Here To Eternity is a relentless story of adrenaline, desire and affairs. It is an ode to the basic human need to find love amongst the wreckage.

The cast of From Here To Eternity 2022

The cast of From Here To Eternity includes Jonny Amies (Hairspray) as Maggio, Jonathan Bentley (MAMMA MIA!) as Prewitt, Desmonda Cathabel (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Concert) as Lorene and Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Judson/Colonel Delbert/cover Holmes.

The cast will be complete by Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington and Joseph Vella.

The creatives of From Here To Eternity

Tim Rice provides stunning lyrics for this production, accompanied by music by Stuart Brayson and a book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes. From Here To Eternity is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director, The Rev Theatre Company). Tim Rice’s adaptation is his first new stage musical in over a decade. Rice is a renowned lyricist, having written lyrics for musicals such as The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. For his works, Rice has been the recipient of 3 Oscars, an Emmy, 4 Tonys and 12 Ivor Novello awards.

Tickets for From Here To Eternity are available to book now

Witness what happens when love, chaos and history collide.