Production images released for C.P. Taylor’s Good Oct 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Considered to be one of Britain’s most significant political plays, and one of the most powerful pieces of theatre on The Holocaust, Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s Good is playing a strictly limited 11-week run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 24 December 2022. Starring veteran of the screen and stage David Tenant, the show has recently released new production images for this powerful tale of good vs evil, which sees the cast fully immersed in their roles. To explore the obscurity of the human moral compass, book tickets for Good today!

The cast of Good

Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s Good stars David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todică.

David Tennant is a household name for his work in series such as Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omens. He trained extensively at drama school and is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has starred in many classic works. Among his most notable performances for the company are Hamlet, Richard III and Love’s Labour Lost. The most recent of his West End shows was his award-winning role in Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho.

The actor has won numerous awards for his varied work. Tennant has won 2 BAFTA awards, a daytime Emmy and a Constellation award. He was nominated for an Olivier award in 2003 for his portrayal of Jeff in the Donmar Warehouse run of Lobby Hero. He has been nominated for and won many fan awards, including the WhatsOnStage award for Best Actor in a Play, twice.

The creatives of Good

Good is directed by Olivier Award-winning Director Dominic Cooke, with set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Tom Gibbons hair, wigs & make-up by Campbell Young. The musical arrangement is handled by Will Stuart, with movement direction by Imogen Knight and casting direction by Amy Ball CDG.

Tickets for Good are available now

Don't miss your opportunity to see David Tenant’s breathtaking performance in this political drama.