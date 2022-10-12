Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Production images released for C.P. Taylor’s Good

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Considered to be one of Britain’s most significant political plays, and one of the most powerful pieces of theatre on The Holocaust, Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s Good is playing a strictly limited 11-week run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 24 December 2022. Starring veteran of the screen and stage David Tenant, the show has recently released new production images for this powerful tale of good vs evil, which sees the cast fully immersed in their roles. To explore the obscurity of the human moral compass, book tickets for Good today!

    The cast of Good 

    Dominic Cooke’s new production of C.P. Taylor’s Good stars David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todică.

    David Tennant is a household name for his work in series such as Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omens. He trained extensively at drama school and is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has starred in many classic works. Among his most notable performances for the company are Hamlet, Richard III and Love’s Labour Lost. The most recent of his West End shows was his award-winning role in Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho.

    The actor has won numerous awards for his varied work. Tennant has won 2 BAFTA awards, a daytime Emmy and a Constellation award. He was nominated for an Olivier award in 2003 for his portrayal of Jeff in the Donmar Warehouse run of Lobby Hero. He has been nominated for and won many fan awards, including the WhatsOnStage award for Best Actor in a Play, twice.

    The creatives of Good 

    Good is directed by Olivier Award-winning Director Dominic Cooke, with set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Tom Gibbons hair, wigs & make-up by Campbell Young. The musical arrangement is handled by  Will Stuart, with movement direction by Imogen Knight and casting direction by Amy Ball CDG.

    Tickets for Good are available now 

    Don't miss your opportunity to see David Tenant’s breathtaking performance in this political drama.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, Cabaret. The musical at The Kit Kat Club. Book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb. Based on the play by John van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Image: the text is in an appealing gold glittery colour, whilst the names are in white. The background is a solid black colour with a woman looking down in the middle of the page. She is wearing sequens and is in a dramatic pose, there is a lot of contrast to the image, with her pale skin and dark makeup, and slicked dark hair working well with the dark background.

    New production images and Prologue Company revealed for Cabaret

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Opening last December to universal acclaim and standing ovations, the award-winning Cabaret welcomes audiences for a ... Read more

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Palace Theatre. London. It

    Family Portraits released for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Since its spellbinding world premiere in London in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has taken the muggle ... Read more

    Image: A snowy landscape with a large moon with Santa

    Rebecca Lock to complete the cast of ELF the Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    This Christmas ELF returns to London for a limited 8-week run at the Dominion Theatre. Adapted from Will Ferrell&rsqu... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies