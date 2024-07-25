Playhouse Theatre best seats and seating plan
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Much like its feline namesake, The Kit Kat Club, has had plenty of past lives! Originally opened in 1882 as the Royal Avenue Theatre, it was later renamed the Playhouse Theatre in 1907, before its refurbishment in 2021, where it was renamed again. One of its most notable productions was George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man in 1894, which helped cement its reputation as a serious dramatic venue.
The theatre has also seen performances by legendary actors such as John Gielgud and Laurence Olivier. In the 1950s, it was the site of the BBC Radio program The Goon Show, starring Spike Milligan and Peter Sellers. More recently, it hosted the critically acclaimed immersive production of The Jungle, which brought audiences into the heart of the Calais refugee camp, before saying Willkommen to the multi award-winning phenomenon, Cabaret in 2021.
What are the best seats at the Playhouse Theatre?
Cabaret is performed in the round with Stalls seats providing the best views. Table seats, located right in front of the stage, are particularly desirable - they promise a fantastically unique experience of the show that includes immersion and interaction with the cast.
Save money without compromising on experience with seats in the Dress Circle or Upper Circle. These seats are not as immersive as the Stalls, but the show is in the round and plays to the whole auditorium, so you won't miss out on any of the action. You will still be fully immersed in the Berlin nightclub scene, as everyone enters through a side door where performers wander and entertain before the show starts!
Playhouse Theatre Seating Plan
How Many Seats are at the Playhouse Theatre?
There are 550 seats in The Kit Kat Club, with the majority of the Stalls seats arranged in a cabaret style (naturally), with pairs of seats located behind small tables. There are two further levels located above the Stalls, the Dress Circle and the Upper Circle. This intimate configuration is designed to enhance the immersive experience of the show, bringing audiences closer to the action and creating a unique, atmospheric environment reminiscent of a 1920s Berlin nightclub.
Are There Accessible Seats at the Playhouse Theatre?
There is step-free access to the Stalls via a side entrance on Northumberland Avenue, and designated wheelchair spaces in the Stalls. There is also an accessible toilet located at the rear of this section.
For those hard of hearing, the venue has a Mobile Connect system which can be downloaded on to your phone. If you need to use this system, it is advised to sit in the Stalls as the signal is strongest there.
Pawsome Assistance Dogs are welcome throughout the Playhouse Theatre, and can be looked after by the theatre staff during the performance (if requested in advance or on arrival). If you would like your dog to stay with you, please contact the theatre beforehand so they can ensure your seats have suitable space for your pooch.
The theatre has dedicated access hosts, who are happy to assist you with your needs. However, booking accessible seating in advance, and discussing any special requirements with the box office in advance, will help ensure the best experience when visiting the Playhouse Theatre.
What shows are on at the Playhouse Theatre
You'll hear the music of Cabaret play if you come down to the Kit Kat Club. The revival is the recipient of seven Olivier awards, and has seen plenty of famous faces take on the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles, including; Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley, Cara Delevingne, Jake Shears and Self Esteem.