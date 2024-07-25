Playhouse Theatre best seats and seating plan

Much like its feline namesake, The Kit Kat Club, has had plenty of past lives! Originally opened in 1882 as the Royal Avenue Theatre, it was later renamed the Playhouse Theatre in 1907, before its refurbishment in 2021, where it was renamed again. One of its most notable productions was George Bernard Shaw's Arms and the Man in 1894, which helped cement its reputation as a serious dramatic venue.

The theatre has also seen performances by legendary actors such as John Gielgud and Laurence Olivier. In the 1950s, it was the site of the BBC Radio program The Goon Show, starring Spike Milligan and Peter Sellers. More recently, it hosted the critically acclaimed immersive production of The Jungle, which brought audiences into the heart of the Calais refugee camp, before saying Willkommen to the multi award-winning phenomenon, Cabaret in 2021.

What are the best seats at the Playhouse Theatre?

Cabaret is performed in the round with Stalls seats providing the best views. Table seats, located right in front of the stage, are particularly desirable - they promise a fantastically unique experience of the show that includes immersion and interaction with the cast.

Save money without compromising on experience with seats in the Dress Circle or Upper Circle. These seats are not as immersive as the Stalls, but the show is in the round and plays to the whole auditorium, so you won't miss out on any of the action. You will still be fully immersed in the Berlin nightclub scene, as everyone enters through a side door where performers wander and entertain before the show starts!

Playhouse Theatre Seating Plan