The Phoenix Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan Jul 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By James Wareham Built on the site of the Alcazar Music Hall, The Phoenix Theatre opened its doors in 1930 with Noel Coward’s Private Lives starring Noel Coward himself alongside Laurence Olivier. To mark the occasion of Coward turning 70, the theatre named the bar in the foyer in his honour. The design of the theatre is modelled on the traditional Italian theatre, and incorporates golden engraving, decorative ceilings, sculpted wooden doors, red seats, carpets and curtains. In the 1990s, the theatre was home to the highly successful and much-loved Blood Brothers written by Willy Russell. The show remained here for a huge 21 years, finally closing in Nov 2012. More recently, the theatre was home to the West End premiere of Come From Away, before some strange things started happening on Charing Cross Road... What are the best seats at the Phoenix Theatre? There are three floors at the Phoenix Theatre consisting of Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle. The slight rake in the Stalls aids in providing good views of the stage, including the seats that are a little further in distance from the stage. The Dress Circle also offers good views of the stage. That said, the rake in this section isn’t as noticeable as it is in some other theatres. The highest floor of the theatre, the Grand Circle, is surprisingly close to the stage, which is great for feeling involved in the action occurring on stage. Phoenix Theatre seating plan

How many seats are at the Phoenix Theatre?

There are 1,028 seats across the three floors of the Phoenix Theatre, making it the perfect location to host larger productions and more intimate dramatic shows.

Are there accessible seats at the Phoenix Theatre?

The theatre has a dedicated Access Host who is available to help patrons who need assistance during their visit to the Phoenix Theatre. With prior notice, Assistance and Guide Dogs are welcome and can be looked after by staff during the performance or stay with their companion, if needed. There is an accessible toilet just inside the Charing Cross Road Café entrance, which is on street level with no stairs. A second accessible toilet is located in the Dress Circle, which can be accessed via the lift from the same entrance. For refreshments there is a bar located on each level of the theatre or patrons can take advantage of the “at-seat service” on offer. Sennheiser Mobile Connect hearing assistance is available in the theatre. There are four wheelchair spaces located in the Dress Circle, and space next to each for a companion. Patrons who wish to transfer from a wheelchair to a seat are recommended to seek guidance from the theatres Box Office when booking, as they will br able to recommend the best location to suit your needs. Audio Described, Captioned, BSL Interpreted and Relaxed performances form part of the theatre’s programme throughout the year, please enquire directly with the theatre for more information.

What shows are on at the Phoenix Theatre?

Over its lifetime, the Phoenix Theatre has been home to many successful musicals and plays. From Love for Love by John Gielgud to the fairytale classic Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim. The heart-wrenching blockbuster, Blood Brothers made the Phoenix Theatre it's home from 1991 until 2012, making it the longest running show in the history of the theatre. More recently the theatre was home to the multi-award winning Come From Away which tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 passengers stranded in a small town in New Foundland. The Phoenix Theatre is currently exploring what things were like before “the world turned upside down” staging the West End premiere of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is currently due to run until 15 Feb 2025.