Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Who are the Phantom of the Opera characters?

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    Beneath the grand charm of the Paris Opera House lies the Phantom, a murky shadowed character. And as you watch Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre, you’ll quickly discover why he’s inside everyone’s minds. When he finds Christine Daae, budding ingenue and soprano starlet, he trains her to sing the music of the night. But what will be stronger? The Phantom’s love for Christine, or Christine’s desire to break free? It’s up to you to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera in London and find out.

    As one of the longest-running London musicals, the Phantom of the Opera is cloaked in decades of theatre history. However, its classic, timeless characters retain all their sparkle from the first-ever performance starring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford. Discover the Phantom of the Opera London cast, and meet all the characters in the Phantom of the Opera below, and you’ll be on the Paris Opera House stage in no time.

    Meet the Phantom of the Opera characters 

    There’s lots of popular characters in the Phantom of the Opera. Explore the love triangle between the Phantom, Christine Daaé and Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. Or how about the Paris Opera House owners: Monsieur Gilles André and Monsieur Richard Firmin? Plus, every theatre needs its stars; Carlotta Guidicell, Madame Giry and Meg Giry. In Phantom of The Opera, the main characters sing a sweeping romantic score, including “All I Ask Of You”, “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” and the anthemic “Masquerade”. Listen to all the Phantom of the Opera songs.

    The Phantom 

    Who is the mystery man concealed by a mask? That’s the Phantom, of course. A tormented genius who haunts the Paris Opera House, audiences first meet the Phantom as a spooky, lonely character. Although he’s trying to woo Christine Daaé, his disfigured face and dark past fuel his unhealthy obsession for control. During Phantom of the Opera, he goes on a character arc of love and rejection and is ultimately unable to convince Christine that he matters. Michael Crawford originated the role of the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera London cast, with future replacements including Ramin Karimloo, John-Owen Jones, and Earl CarpenterJon Robyns currently plays the Phantom.

    Christine Daaé

    A humble ensemble performer thrust into the spotlight, Christine Daaé quickly rises through the ranks of the Paris Opera House thanks to her angelic voice and innocent charm. She impresses the Phantom so much that the Phantom whisks her away to his underground lair in the hopes of keeping her forever. However, Christine navigates her feelings towards the Phantom and childhood love, Raoul. Sarah Brightman originated the role of Christine Daaé in the Phantom of the Opera. Katie Hall, Sierra Boggess and Lucy St. Louis have played Christine since. Lily Kerhoas currently stars as Christine.

    Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny

    While the Phantom represents chaos in Christine’s love life, Raoul offers Christine safety, normalcy and genuine affection. Throughout the Phantom of the Opera, Raoul bravely fights for Christine’s heart, and he sacrifices himself for the greater good. Killian Donnelly, Michael Xavier, Michael Ball and John Barrowman have all played Raoul over the years. Joe Griffiths-Brown currently plays Raoul. 

    Carlotta Guidicelli

    Before Christine came along, Carlotta had it all. She commanded solos, she stood centre stage, and everyone in Paris knew her. She’s an opera diva in every sense of the word, characterised by a flamboyant personality, a demanding nature, and a need to be involved in every part of a conversation. Despite her talent, Carlotta's arrogance and vanity often put her at odds with other characters, making her a formidable presence. Kelly Glyptis plays Carlotta Guidicelli in the Phantom of the Opera London performances. 

     

    Madame Giry

    We need to thank Madame Giry for lots of crucial moments in the Phantom of the Opera musical. It’s Madame Giry who suggests Christine Daae to replace Carlotta, and it’s her influence that stops the co-managers from harming the Phantom. As the choreographer of the Paris Opera House corps de ballet, she holds a stern demeanour and commanding presence. Strip the layers down, and you’ll see a protective woman who will do anything to support her daughter, Meg Giry, and the opera house’s future. Following Christine’s abduction, Madame Giry helps Raoul into the Phantom’s Lair through the catacombs, so she wears her heart on her sleeve. Francesca Ellis plays Madame Giry.

    Meg Giry

    Everyone needs a supportive friend, and for Christine in the Phantom of the Opera, that comes in the form of Meg Giry. The daughter of Madame Giry, Meg knows the ins and outs of the opera house and can help Christine unveil the truth about the Phantom. Maiya Hikasa plays Meg Giry. 

    Monsieur Gilles André

    Monsieur Gilles André is one of the supporting characters in the Phantom of the Opera. As one of the new managers at the Paris Opera House, he’s always concerned about the Phantom’s whereabouts. André often works with co-manager, Richard Firmin, to settle conflicts between performers and their surroundings. Adam Linstead currently plays Monsieur André

    Monsieur Richard Firmin

    Alongside André, Monsieur Richard Firmin must work as a co-manager of the Paris Opera House to restore peace and order inside the building. Whereas Andre deals with personal relationships, Firmin is more focused on financial stability. After all, the show can only go on when there’s enough money! Matt Harrop currently plays Monsieur Firmin.

    By Sophie Thomas

    Related news

    What to wear at the theatre

    What to wear to the theatre

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    As if choosing what to see in the West End wasn’t bad enough, you now keep asking yourself what to wear to the ... Read more

    best seats London theatres

    What are the best seats at the theatre?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    So you’ve spent all your brain power choosing a show to see. Now you have to pick a seat too? Don’t give ... Read more

    Top 10 Best Comedy Shows in London

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    You know that old saying: ”You’ve got to laugh, or else you’ll cry"? It feels a little too clo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies