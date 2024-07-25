Who are the Phantom of the Opera characters?

Beneath the grand charm of the Paris Opera House lies the Phantom, a murky shadowed character. And as you watch Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre, you’ll quickly discover why he’s inside everyone’s minds. When he finds Christine Daae, budding ingenue and soprano starlet, he trains her to sing the music of the night. But what will be stronger? The Phantom’s love for Christine, or Christine’s desire to break free? It’s up to you to watch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera in London and find out.

As one of the longest-running London musicals, the Phantom of the Opera is cloaked in decades of theatre history. However, its classic, timeless characters retain all their sparkle from the first-ever performance starring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford. Discover the Phantom of the Opera London cast, and meet all the characters in the Phantom of the Opera below, and you’ll be on the Paris Opera House stage in no time.

Meet the Phantom of the Opera characters

There’s lots of popular characters in the Phantom of the Opera. Explore the love triangle between the Phantom, Christine Daaé and Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny. Or how about the Paris Opera House owners: Monsieur Gilles André and Monsieur Richard Firmin? Plus, every theatre needs its stars; Carlotta Guidicell, Madame Giry and Meg Giry. In Phantom of The Opera, the main characters sing a sweeping romantic score, including “All I Ask Of You”, “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” and the anthemic “Masquerade”. Listen to all the Phantom of the Opera songs.

The Phantom

Who is the mystery man concealed by a mask? That’s the Phantom, of course. A tormented genius who haunts the Paris Opera House, audiences first meet the Phantom as a spooky, lonely character. Although he’s trying to woo Christine Daaé, his disfigured face and dark past fuel his unhealthy obsession for control. During Phantom of the Opera, he goes on a character arc of love and rejection and is ultimately unable to convince Christine that he matters. Michael Crawford originated the role of the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera London cast, with future replacements including Ramin Karimloo, John-Owen Jones, and Earl Carpenter. Jon Robyns currently plays the Phantom.

Christine Daaé

A humble ensemble performer thrust into the spotlight, Christine Daaé quickly rises through the ranks of the Paris Opera House thanks to her angelic voice and innocent charm. She impresses the Phantom so much that the Phantom whisks her away to his underground lair in the hopes of keeping her forever. However, Christine navigates her feelings towards the Phantom and childhood love, Raoul. Sarah Brightman originated the role of Christine Daaé in the Phantom of the Opera. Katie Hall, Sierra Boggess and Lucy St. Louis have played Christine since. Lily Kerhoas currently stars as Christine.

Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny

While the Phantom represents chaos in Christine’s love life, Raoul offers Christine safety, normalcy and genuine affection. Throughout the Phantom of the Opera, Raoul bravely fights for Christine’s heart, and he sacrifices himself for the greater good. Killian Donnelly, Michael Xavier, Michael Ball and John Barrowman have all played Raoul over the years. Joe Griffiths-Brown currently plays Raoul.

Carlotta Guidicelli

Before Christine came along, Carlotta had it all. She commanded solos, she stood centre stage, and everyone in Paris knew her. She’s an opera diva in every sense of the word, characterised by a flamboyant personality, a demanding nature, and a need to be involved in every part of a conversation. Despite her talent, Carlotta's arrogance and vanity often put her at odds with other characters, making her a formidable presence. Kelly Glyptis plays Carlotta Guidicelli in the Phantom of the Opera London performances.