Peacock Theatre Best seats and Seating Plan
| By James Wareham
Not far from the Aldywch Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane is the Peacock Theatre. Opening in 1960 and originally named the Royalty Theatre, the theatre presented mostly plays. After a year of functioning as a theatre the building was repurposed into a cinema. From 1980 – 1986 the theatre was used as a television studio and was home to the autobiographical series This Is Your Life which explored the lives of British stars of the era. Thanks to Sadlers Wells, the existing theatre was built in the 1990s seating 999, and became a dance venue for the company.
What are the best seats at the Peacock Theatre?
The largest section in the auditorium at the Peacock Theatre is the Stalls which are split into one large central section and four smaller sections by the aisles. Recommended best seats are in the central section of the Stalls which are well raked and offer clear views of the stage throughout. Approximately two thirds of the way back in the Stalls the Circle begins to overhang the stalls. The overhang of the Circle doesn’t restrict the views of the stage as such though and the rear of the stalls can indeed offer good views at lower prices for some productions.
Peacock Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the Peacock Theatre?
The auditorium at the Peacock Theatre has a capacity of 999 over the two levels of the Stalls and Circle.
Are there accessible seats at the Peacock Theatre?
As with all Sadlers Wells theatres, the Peacock Theatre is fully accessible featuring such facilities as wheelchair spaces, adapted toilets and lifts and flat access to auditoriums, bars and cafes. For further information about accessibility, it is recommended that patrons get in touch with the theatres Tickets Office directly.
What shows are on at the Peacock Theatre?
From hit musicals through to world class dance, circus acts and headline comedians the Peacock Theatre’s diverse genres of entertainment is sure to cater for all tastes. Upcoming shows at the Peacock Theatre include YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan and A Night with Janis Joplin