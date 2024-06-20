Peacock Theatre Best seats and Seating Plan

Not far from the Aldywch Theatre and Theatre Royal Drury Lane is the Peacock Theatre. Opening in 1960 and originally named the Royalty Theatre, the theatre presented mostly plays. After a year of functioning as a theatre the building was repurposed into a cinema. From 1980 – 1986 the theatre was used as a television studio and was home to the autobiographical series This Is Your Life which explored the lives of British stars of the era. Thanks to Sadlers Wells, the existing theatre was built in the 1990s seating 999, and became a dance venue for the company.

What are the best seats at the Peacock Theatre?

The largest section in the auditorium at the Peacock Theatre is the Stalls which are split into one large central section and four smaller sections by the aisles. Recommended best seats are in the central section of the Stalls which are well raked and offer clear views of the stage throughout. Approximately two thirds of the way back in the Stalls the Circle begins to overhang the stalls. The overhang of the Circle doesn’t restrict the views of the stage as such though and the rear of the stalls can indeed offer good views at lower prices for some productions.

Peacock Theatre seating plan