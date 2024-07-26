Menu
    Park Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Located in Finsbury Park, Park Theatre opened in 2013 after local residents, and theatre  luminaries including Ian McKellen and Alan Rickman, fundraised to convert an abandoned office block into the theatre we know today. The modern venue is known for its intimate performance spaces, with the larger Park200 and the more compact Park90, which together host a diverse array of productions. Notable past performances include the world premiere of The Boys in the Band revival, which later transferred to the West End and the world premiere of Oliver Cotton’s Daytona, starring Maureen Lipman – which went on a critically acclaimed UK tour.

    The Park Theatre specialises in new writing, often showcasing bold and innovative works that challenge and engage audiences. Its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity has made it a beloved venue for both emerging and established theatre-makers.

    What are the best seats at the Park Theatre?

    Park200 is the larger of the two theatres, with two levels of seating (Stalls and Circle). Both of these sections are raked, ensuring good sightlines from most seats. The seating is arranged in a thrust formation, with seats located on three sides of the stage (front and sides). If budget is not an option, the central stalls seats provide excellent views, whereas the uppermost rows in the circle on either side of the stage and the corner seats of the stalls section offer great value for money. 

    Park90’s configuration can vary, but it typically features a more flexible arrangement that can include end-on, traverse, or in-the-round setups. The venue is intimate, with excellent sightlines from all seats. Check the specific seating plan for the production you are attending to choose the best seats. 

    Park Theatre seating plan

    Park Theatre best seats and seating plan

     

    How many seats are at the Park Theatre?

    The clue’s in the name. The Park200 performance space has 200 seats, whereas the Park90 space can accommodate 90 theatregoers. 

    Park200 is split over two levels, Stalls and Circle, whereas the seating in the Park90 auditorium is located on one level.

    Are there accessible seats at the Park Theatre?

    Both theatres are designed to be accessible. Park200 has step-free access, with two wheelchair spaces available in the Stalls, whereas Park90’s seating arrangements can be adjusted to accommodate wheelchair users. There are two accessible toilets, one on each level of Park Theatre. A lift can be used to access all Front of House areas of Park200, with the exception of the Mezzanine.

    Headsets available for sound amplification, and are available in both theatres. Pawsome assistant dogs are allowed throughout both venues. If you wish to sit with your pooch, please ensure you book an aisle seat. Alternatively, a member of staff can look after your fluffy friend during the performance if arranged beforehand.

    What shows are on at the Park Theatre?

    The UK premiere of the electric thriller, When It Happens To You, starring Amanda Abbington will have a strictly limited 4 week run from 31 July 2024. Later in the year, The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur will run concurrently from October 2024.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

