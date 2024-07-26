Park Theatre best seats and seating plan

Located in Finsbury Park, Park Theatre opened in 2013 after local residents, and theatre luminaries including Ian McKellen and Alan Rickman, fundraised to convert an abandoned office block into the theatre we know today. The modern venue is known for its intimate performance spaces, with the larger Park200 and the more compact Park90, which together host a diverse array of productions. Notable past performances include the world premiere of The Boys in the Band revival, which later transferred to the West End and the world premiere of Oliver Cotton’s Daytona, starring Maureen Lipman – which went on a critically acclaimed UK tour.

The Park Theatre specialises in new writing, often showcasing bold and innovative works that challenge and engage audiences. Its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity has made it a beloved venue for both emerging and established theatre-makers.

What are the best seats at the Park Theatre?

Park200 is the larger of the two theatres, with two levels of seating (Stalls and Circle). Both of these sections are raked, ensuring good sightlines from most seats. The seating is arranged in a thrust formation, with seats located on three sides of the stage (front and sides). If budget is not an option, the central stalls seats provide excellent views, whereas the uppermost rows in the circle on either side of the stage and the corner seats of the stalls section offer great value for money.

Park90’s configuration can vary, but it typically features a more flexible arrangement that can include end-on, traverse, or in-the-round setups. The venue is intimate, with excellent sightlines from all seats. Check the specific seating plan for the production you are attending to choose the best seats.

