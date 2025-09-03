Othello Characters Guide Sep 3, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Shakespeare’s Othello returns to the West End this autumn in a bold, contemporary adaptation at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris OBE, this production runs from 23 October 2025 to 17 January 2026. With a fresh perspective, PJ Harvey’s original music, and a stellar cast, the play brings new energy to Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, trust, and betrayal. Here’s a guide to the central characters, brought to life by this all-star cast.

Othello Characters Guide - Who’s Who?

Othello – played by David Harewood OBE

The celebrated Moorish general of Venice, Othello is noble, brave, and deeply loyal. His personal and professional worlds collide as he navigates love, honour, and the corrosive power of jealousy. Othello’s emotional journey drives the tension and intensity of the play.

Iago – played by Toby Jones OBE

Othello’s ensign and one of Shakespeare’s most notorious villains. Iago is cunning, manipulative, and endlessly ambitious, orchestrating deception with chilling precision. His schemes reveal the dark side of human nature and set the tragic events in motion.

Desdemona – played by Caitlin FitzGerald

Othello’s devoted and compassionate wife. Desdemona embodies grace, loyalty, and moral courage, standing firm in the face of suspicion and manipulation. Her relationship with Othello is central to the play’s exploration of love and trust.

Cassio

Othello’s loyal lieutenant, admired for his charm and skill but caught in Iago’s manipulations. His integrity and missteps amplify the drama and misunderstandings that fuel the tragedy.

Emilia

Iago’s wife and Desdemona’s attendant. Practical and outspoken, Emilia provides sharp insights into marriage, gender, and loyalty, ultimately playing a pivotal role in the story’s climax.

Roderigo

A wealthy Venetian in love with Desdemona. Easily manipulated by Iago, his gullibility and desire underscore themes of obsession and deceit.

Supporting Characters

The story’s tension is further shaped by key supporting figures. Brabantio, Desdemona’s father, struggles with her marriage to Othello, sparking early conflict. Bianca, Cassio’s lover, adds a subplot of jealousy and misunderstanding. Lodovico, a Venetian nobleman, brings authority and perspective to Othello’s world, while Montano, the former governor of Cyprus, appears in pivotal scenes around Cassio’s duels. Each of these characters enriches the story, highlighting themes of power, loyalty, and deception.

With David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin FitzGerald leading the cast at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, this Othello promises a gripping West End experience filled with tension, passion, and unforgettable performances.

Othello plays from 23 October 2025 to 17 January 2026. Book your tickets now,