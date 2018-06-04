Only Fools And Horses is officially being adapted into a West End musical Jun 4, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) A musical adaptation of the hit British sitcom, Only Fools and Horses, which was broadcast on BBC One and dominated television for over a decade, is now officially in the works. The show has allegedly been co-written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, who is the son of the original creator of the television series, John Sullivan. The musical is predicted to play early next year at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in either February or March.

Only Fools and Horses was a sleeper hit, slowly gaining a following until it eventually became one of the highest rated television series in the history of the UK. One of its 16 Christmas specials attracted a whopping 24 million viewers. The series followed a street trader named Del Boy Trotter and his dodgy dealings in the South London district of Peckham. The musical is set to feature the characters of Rodney and Del Boy, but the original actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason, will not be reprising their roles.

At press time, it is unclear whether songs written by John Sullivan for the original television series will feature in the musical adaptation. Sullivan wrote the theme song for the series entitled 'The Nags Head', as well as 'The Jolly Boys' Outing'.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this year will be the autobiography of Kahlil Gibran's first love entitled Broken Wings, Christopher Hampton's modern take on Moliere's Tartuffe with Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), and the highly anticipated Take That musical The Band.