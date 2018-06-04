Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Only Fools And Horses is officially being adapted into a West End musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    A musical adaptation of the hit British sitcom, Only Fools and Horseswhich was broadcast on BBC One and dominated television for over a decade, is now officially in the works. The show has allegedly been co-written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, who is the son of the original creator of the television series, John Sullivan. The musical is predicted to play early next year at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in either February or March.

    Only Fools and Horses was a sleeper hit, slowly gaining a following until it eventually became one of the highest rated television series in the history of the UK. One of its 16 Christmas specials attracted a whopping 24 million viewers. The series followed a street trader named Del Boy Trotter and his dodgy dealings in the South London district of Peckham. The musical is set to feature the characters of Rodney and Del Boy, but the original actors, Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason, will not be reprising their roles.

    At press time, it is unclear whether songs written by John Sullivan for the original television series will feature in the musical adaptation. Sullivan wrote the theme song for the series entitled 'The Nags Head', as well as 'The Jolly Boys' Outing'.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details.

    Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this year will be the autobiography of Kahlil Gibran's first love entitled Broken Wings, Christopher Hampton's modern take on Moliere's Tartuffe with Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders), and the highly anticipated Take That musical The Band.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Black background with red text. Text: TRUTH BEAUTY FREEDOM LOVE. Moulin Rouge. Piccadilly Theatre.

    London’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical announces new casting

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical is heading into its second year at the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre. Baz Luhrmann&rs... Read more

    Text: My Son

    My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transfers to the West End

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Written and performed by Rob Madge, My Son’s A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is set to transfer to the West End... Read more

    Winnie the Pooh The Musical is coming to the UK

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    A new adventure is about to happen… Winnie the Pooh is returning home to the UK! The UK premiere of Disney&rsq... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies