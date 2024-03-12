Menu
    Olivier awards 2024: full list of nominees

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The Oliviers are crazy about Sunset Boulevard​! The cinematic revival of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical has picked up an incredible 11 nominations at the 2024 awards, including Best Director, Best Musical Revival and Best Theatre Choreographer, as well as nods for its leads Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis. Dear England is hot on their heels (we hope they don't get a foul for it), with the National Theatre production scoring nine nominations - the most for any play this year. 

    We'll have to wait until Sunday 14 April 2024 to know whether the prized statue will be 'coming home' to Rupert Goold (Dear England) or if they get knocked out of the group stages. Stranger Things have happened...

    The ceremony will return to the Royal Albert Hall, and will be presented by Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham. See the full list of nominees below:

    Best new play
    Dear England by James Graham at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter theatre
    The Motive and the Cue by Jack Thorne at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward theatre
    Till the Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at the National Theatre – Dorfman

    Best new musical
    The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace
    Next to Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse
    Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics and book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at the Fortune theatre
    A Strange Loop, music, lyrics and book by Michael R Jackson at the Barbican theatre

    Best revival

    The Effect by Lucy Prebble at the National Theatre – Lyttelton
    Macbeth by William Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse
    Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at the Duke of York’s theatre
    Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke of York’s theatre

    Best musical revival
    Groundhog Day, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic
    Guys and Dolls, music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows at the Bridge theatre
    Hadestown, music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric theatre
    Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics and book by Don Black and Christopher Hampton at the Savoy theatre

    Best actress
    Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California at the Harold Pinter theatre
    Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace
    Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at the Savoy theatre
    Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York’s theatre
    Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

    Best actor
    Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward theatre
    James Norton for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter theatre & Savoy theatre
    Andrew Scott for Vanya at the Duke of York’s theatre
    David Tennant for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

    Best actress in a musical
    Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre
    Caissie Levy for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse
    Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Marisha Wallace for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre

    Best actor in a musical
    David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre
    Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Daniel Mays for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Charlie Stemp for Crazy for You at the Gillian Lynne theatre

    Sir Peter Hall award for best director
    Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix theatre
    Rupert Goold for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Sam Mendes for The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward theatre

    Best actress in a supporting role
    Lorraine Ashbourne for Till the Stars Come Down at the National Theatre – Dorfman
    Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York’s theatre
    Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went to War With the Wireless at the Donmar Warehouse
    Gina McKee for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier
    Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar theatre

    Best actor in a supporting role

    Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York’s theatre
    Giles Terera for Clyde’s at the Donmar Warehouse
    Luke Thompson for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter theatre & Savoy theatre
    Zubin Varla for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter theatre & Savoy theatre

    Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
    Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre
    Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
    Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

    Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
    Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre
    Cedric Neal for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

    Noël Coward award for best new entertainment or comedy play
    Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Dario Fo and Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at the Lyric Hammersmith and Theatre Royal Haymarket
    Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Gielgud theatre
    Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry at the Phoenix theatre
    Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy at the Ambassadors theatre

    Best family show
    Bluey’s Big Play by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall
    Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    The House With Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall
    The Smeds and the Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall Stories at the Lyric theatre

    Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer
    Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace
    Susan Stroman for Crazy for You at the Gillian Lynne theatre

    Best costume design
    Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air theatre
    Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium
    Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

    Best sound design
    Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix theatre
    Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre
    Gareth Fry for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

    Outstanding musical contribution
    Tom Brady for musical supervision and arrangements and Charlie Rosen for orchestrations for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Matt Brind for musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations for Just for One Day at The Old Vic
    Steve Sidwell for orchestrations and Joe Bunker for musical direction for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune theatre
    Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre

    Best set design
    Miriam Buether for Set Design and 59 Productions for video design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix theatre
    Bunny Christie for set design for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Es Devlin for set design and Ash J Woodward for video design for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Soutra Gilmour for set design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for video design for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre

    Best lighting design
    Jon Clark for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward theatre
    Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix theatre
    Paule Constable for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge theatre
    Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy theatre

    Best new opera production
    Blue by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum
    Innocence by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House
    Picture a Day Like This by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury theatre
    The Rhinegold by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

    Outstanding achievement in opera
    Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House
    Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican theatre
    Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

    Best new dance production
    Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler’s Wells
    The Rite of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler’s Wells
    La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater – NDT 1 at Sadler’s Wells
    Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers and Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck and Friends at Sadler’s Wells

    Outstanding achievement in dance
    Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican theatre
    Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin’ Convention 2023 International festival of hip-hop Dance theatre at Sadler’s Wells
    Rhiannon Faith for her community focused conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican

    Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
    Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court theatre
    A Playlist for The Revolution by AJ Yi at the Bush theatre
    Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush theatre
    The Swell by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree theatre
    The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park theatre

