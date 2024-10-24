Best Shows to See this October half-term

The West End is buzzing with incredible shows this half-term, offering a delightful mix of blockbuster musicals and family-friendly adventures. Whether you're a fan of high-energy performances, gripping storylines, or magical experiences, there's something for everyone. Here's a roundup of the best West End shows to see this half-term based on your favourite subject. Because every day’s a school day, even when it’s not.

Favourite Subject: History

Hamilton

What is Hamilton about? Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is a revolutionary musical that tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B. The story follows Hamilton's rise from an orphaned immigrant to one of the most influential figures in American history, set against the backdrop of the American Revolution.

Fun Fact: At 6.3 words per second, "Guns and Ships" is the fastest spoken word song in Broadway and West End history!

Awards: Hamilton won 7 Olivier Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical, and has taken home 11 Tony Awards from Broadway.

Favourite Subject: Music

MJ the Musical

What is MJ the Musical about? MJ The Musical dives into the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his iconic 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The show celebrates Jackson's legacy, featuring his greatest hits like "Thriller," "Billie Jean," and "Smooth Criminal."

Fun Fact: Miles Frost, who reprises his critically acclaimed role of Michael Jackson in the West End run, is the youngest ever winner of the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award.

Awards: MJ The Musical was nominated for 10 Tony awards, taking home four, including Best Choreography and Best Actor.

MAMMA MIA!

What is MAMMA MIA! about? Featuring the timeless hits of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! is set on a Greek island where Sophie is about to get married but wants to invite her three potential fathers to the wedding without her mother knowing. The story is filled with laughter, love, and lots of dancing, queen.

Fun Fact: MAMMA MIA! premiered in more than 440 cities faster than any other musical in history.

Awards: The much-loved musical is the recipient of an Olivier award, and, at 25 years, is one of the longest-running musicals in West End history.

Favourite Subject: Drama

Mean Girls the Musical

What is Mean Girls the Musical about? Based on the hit 2004 film, Mean Girls the Musical follows Cady Heron as she navigates the high school social scene, encountering the infamous Plastics clique. With hilarious and sharp dialogue, the musical delivers catchy songs and plenty of laughs while exploring themes of friendship, bullying, and identity.

Fun Fact: Way before playing Regina George in the movie, Reneé Rapp made her Broadway debut as the Queen Bee in Mean Girls the Musical when she was just 19.

Awards: The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with writer, Tina Fey, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical.

Favourite Subject: French

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

What is Moulin Rouge! The Musical about? Set in the glamorous and bohemian world of Paris in the 1900s, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a jukebox musical that blends classic pop hits from across the decades with a tragic love story between a young writer, Christian, and Satine, the star performer at the famed Moulin Rouge.

Fun Fact: Moulin Rouge! The Musical features more than 70 songs! Including feel-good tunes from Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

Awards: The West End production received the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Musical, following its Tony-winning success on Broadway, which saw it take home 10 awards.

Favourite Subject: PE

Starlight Express

Synopsis: Packed full of races and fierce competition, Starlight Express is an exhilarating roller-skating musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber that tells the story of a child’s train set that comes to life, with trains competing to be the fastest. Known for its high-energy performances, the cast races around the audience on roller skates in an electrifying showdown.

Fun Fact: Starlight Express is one of the longest-running musicals in West End history and features performers skating at speeds of up to 40mph!

Awards: Starlight Express has won an Olivier and Tony award, the 2024 revival saw Jeevan Braich (Rusty) pick up Best Performer in a Musical at the Stage Debut Awards.