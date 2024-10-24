Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Best Shows to See this October half-term

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    The West End is buzzing with incredible shows this half-term, offering a delightful mix of blockbuster musicals and family-friendly adventures. Whether you're a fan of high-energy performances, gripping storylines, or magical experiences, there's something for everyone. Here's a roundup of the best West End shows to see this half-term based on your favourite subject. Because every day’s a school day, even when it’s not.

    Favourite Subject: History 

    Hamilton

    What is Hamilton about? Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is a revolutionary musical that tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B. The story follows Hamilton's rise from an orphaned immigrant to one of the most influential figures in American history, set against the backdrop of the American Revolution.

    Fun Fact: At 6.3 words per second, "Guns and Ships" is the fastest spoken word song in Broadway and West End history!

    Awards: Hamilton won 7 Olivier Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical, and has taken home 11 Tony Awards from Broadway.

    Favourite Subject: Music

    MJ the Musical

    What is MJ the Musical about? MJ The Musical dives into the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of his iconic 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The show celebrates Jackson's legacy, featuring his greatest hits like "Thriller," "Billie Jean," and "Smooth Criminal."

    Fun Fact: Miles Frost, who reprises his critically acclaimed role of Michael Jackson in the West End run, is the youngest ever winner of the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award. 

    Awards: MJ The Musical was nominated for 10 Tony awards, taking home four, including Best Choreography and Best Actor.

    MAMMA MIA!

    What is MAMMA MIA! about? Featuring the timeless hits of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! is set on a Greek island where Sophie is about to get married but wants to invite her three potential fathers to the wedding without her mother knowing. The story is filled with laughter, love, and lots of dancing, queen.

    Fun Fact: MAMMA MIA! premiered in more than 440 cities faster than any other musical in history. 

    Awards: The much-loved musical is the recipient of an Olivier award, and, at 25 years, is one of the longest-running musicals in West End history.

    Favourite Subject: Drama

    Mean Girls the Musical

    What is Mean Girls the Musical about? Based on the hit 2004 film, Mean Girls the Musical follows Cady Heron as she navigates the high school social scene, encountering the infamous Plastics clique. With hilarious and sharp dialogue, the musical delivers catchy songs and plenty of laughs while exploring themes of friendship, bullying, and identity.

    Fun Fact: Way before playing Regina George in the movie, Reneé Rapp made her Broadway debut as the Queen Bee in Mean Girls the Musical when she was just 19.

    Awards: The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with writer, Tina Fey, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical.

    Favourite Subject: French

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    What is Moulin Rouge! The Musical about? Set in the glamorous and bohemian world of Paris in the 1900s, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a jukebox musical that blends classic pop hits from across the decades with a tragic love story between a young writer, Christian, and Satine, the star performer at the famed Moulin Rouge.

    Fun Fact: Moulin Rouge! The Musical features more than 70 songs! Including feel-good tunes from Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

    Awards: The West End production received the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Musical, following its Tony-winning success on Broadway, which saw it take home 10 awards.

    Favourite Subject: PE

    Starlight Express

    Synopsis: Packed full of races and fierce competition, Starlight Express is an exhilarating roller-skating musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber that tells the story of a child’s train set that comes to life, with trains competing to be the fastest. Known for its high-energy performances, the cast races around the audience on roller skates in an electrifying showdown.

    Fun Fact: Starlight Express is one of the longest-running musicals in West End history and features performers skating at speeds of up to 40mph!

    Awards: Starlight Express has won an Olivier and Tony award, the 2024 revival saw Jeevan Braich (Rusty) pick up Best Performer in a Musical at the Stage Debut Awards. 

    Favourite Subject: Science 

    The Lion King

    Synopsis: For those enamoured by animal science and the circle of life, Disney's The Lion King brings the 1994 animated film to life, featuring stunning puppetry and visuals. The story follows Simba, a young lion prince, as he grows up and learns to embrace his destiny as king of the Pride Lands.

    Fun Fact: The musical features an incredible 232 puppets!

    Awards: The West End production won two Olivier Awards, while the Broadway version claimed six Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

    Favourite Subject: Home Economics 

    Mrs. Doubtfire

    Synopsis: Based on the beloved Robin Williams film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story of Daniel Hillard, a down-on-his-luck actor who disguises himself as an elderly Scottish nanny in order to spend time with his children after a messy divorce. It's a heartwarming comedy about family, love, and the lengths one will go to for their kids.

    Fun Fact: Mrs. Doubtfire musical features over 30 quick changes altogether, (and they say women take an age to get dressed)

    Awards: The Tony nominated musical received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Wig and Hair Design. 

    Favourite Subject: English

    Matilda The Musical

    Synopsis: Adapted from Roald Dahl’s beloved novel, Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary young girl with a love of books and magical powers. Faced with neglectful parents and a tyrannical headmistress, Matilda uses her wit, imagination, and courage to change her destiny.

    Fun Fact: Award-winning comedian, Tim Minchin, composed the music for the show. The character Miss Trunchbull is always played by a man, most notably Bertie Carvel who won an Olivier award for his performance, giving her a towering, intimidating presence on stage.

    Awards: Matilda the Musical has won 7 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and 4 Tony Awards, making it one of the most successful West End shows.

    Favourite Subject: Philosophy 

    Wicked

    Synopsis: Wicked tells the untold story of the witches of Oz, long before Dorothy dropped in. It focuses on the unlikely friendship between Glinda the Good and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, exploring themes of prejudice, power, and morality.

    Fun Fact: The recognisable ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from The Wizard of Oz can be found in the first few notes of ‘Unlimited / I’m Limited’ theme. Schwartz uses the first seven notes, even though they are used in a different chord, harmonised differently, etc, to pay homage to the show’s roots.

    Awards: Wicked has won 3 Tony Awards and an Olivier Award, and it continues to be a fan favourite.

    Favourite Subject: Classics 

    Hadestown

    Synopsis: Hadestown intertwines the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. This Tony-winning musical is set in a dystopian, jazz-infused underworld, blending folk music and New Orleans-inspired jazz as it tells a story of love, sacrifice, and hope.

    Fun Fact: Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is only the fourth time in Broadway history that a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

    Awards: Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

    Favourite Subject: Defense Against the Dark Arts 

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Synopsis: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues the magic of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, following Harry, Hermione, and Ron as adults. The story centres on Harry’s son, Albus, and his struggles with his family legacy. Full of breathtaking stage illusions and magical effects, the play is a two-part theatrical experience that enchants Potterheads of all ages.

    Fun Fact: The script for The Cursed Child was released as a book on July 31, 2016. What is the importance of the date? It's Harry Potter's birthday!

    Awards: The show has won a record-breaking 9 Olivier Awards and 6 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

    Fancy some extra credit? There are plenty more family-friendly shows to watch this half-term

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    The Duchess London tickets

    The Duchess (of Malfi) Review - A Bloody Brilliant Retelling

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Wearing a blood red dress and black stilettos, Jodie Whittaker looks nothing like her history-making thirteenth Docto... Read more

    The Devil Wears Prada

    Elton John shamelessly flirts in front of husband of 19-years, David Furnish

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Can you feel the lust tonight? 77 year-old singer, songwriter and pianist, Elton John, shamelessly flirts with modera... Read more

    The Devil Wears Prada

    Elton John reveals his favourite song, and it’s not Tiny Dancer, Candle in the Wind or Rocket Man

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Oscar winning icon revealed the song he is most proud of. And it wasn’t “Tiny Dancer”, “C... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies