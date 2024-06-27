Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Novello Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Known as the Strand Theatre between 1913 and 2005 (despite not being one of the three theatres that are actually located on The Strand - Adelphi Theatre , Savoy Theatre and The Vaudeville Theatre,) the Novello Theatre (then named the Waldorf Theatre) was built as a pair with the Aldwych Theatre in 1905. 

    The theatre is currently named after Welsh composer Ivor Novello who lived in the flat above. However, with the building already having undergone an impressive five name changes (rivalling Snoop Dog and Kanye West’s penchant for monikers) we wonder how long it will stay that way!

    The theatre has played host to several successful productions, including the 1941 premiere of the black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace, which enjoyed a run of 1337 performances, and the 1955 comedy Sailor, Beware!, playing for 1231 performances. After a ten year love affair with No Sex Please, We’re British, The Novello Theatre welcomed MAMMA MIA! in 2012, where it still plays today.  

    What are the best seats at Novello Theatre?

    The auditorium has four levels - Stalls, Dress Circle, Grand Circle and Balcony. 

    With steep rakes (meaning audience members sitting in front will not hamper your view) the Stalls offer unobstructed views close to the onstage action. For a budget friendly option, Slips in the Dress Circle are a great choice. They offer a side-view of the stage, but still allow you to enjoy the production without restriction. 

    The Grand Circle seats are a similar price to the Slips in the Dress Circle. They are one level up from the Grand Circle, so slightly further away from the stage, but they offer front on, unobstructed views. 

    Up another level and you’ll find the Balcony, these are the cheapest seats in the auditorium, however due to the steep rake the view is unobstructed (if slightly distant). If you’re lucky enough to have long legs, you may wish to sit in the other sections of the auditorium due to the Balcony’s smaller leg room. 

    Novello Theatre seating plan

    Novello Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How many seats are at the Novello Theatre

    There are 1,146 seats in the Novello Theatre, these are located across the four levels, Stalls, Dress Circle, Grand Circle and Balcony. The majority of the seating is located in the Stalls, closely followed by the Dress Circle. 

    Are there accessible seats at the Novello Theatre

    The Novello Theatre main entrance is situated on Aldwych and must be accessed via steps. An alternative accessible entrance is available for wheelchair users on Catherine Street and leads to a chairlift that can take patrons to the Dress Circle. One wheelchair space and one transfer space is available for each performance. There are no lifts in the theatre, so all sections must be reached by stairs.

    Speaking of stairs, there are 40 steps to the Stalls and Grand Circle, 10 steps to the Dress Circle and 50 steps to the Balcony. There is an accessible toilet available on the Dress Circle level which is step free from Row A, and there are toilets on all levels.

    The Novello Theatre can provide two different types of hearing enhancement aids and welcome pawsome assistance dogs throughout the auditorium. Alternatively, the staff are more than happy to look after your pooches whilst you enjoy the performance. 

    What shows are on at the Novello Theatre?

    MAMMA MIA! has been playing at the Novello Theatre since 2012, but the show itself has been playing for more than 25 years, making it one of the longest running musicals in the West End!

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Review Roundup: What are the critics saying about Next to Normal?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normal officially checked in to the Wyndham’s Theatre last night. T... Read more

    Inside Sondheim Theatre

    Sondheim Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Sondheim Theatre is named after the legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim (the clue is literally in the na... Read more

    The Big Summer Theatre Event

    The Big Summer Theatre Event has landed!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    As the city buzzes with excitement from Wimbledon, the Euros, and the Olympics, London is the place to be, so why not... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies