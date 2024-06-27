Novello Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Known as the Strand Theatre between 1913 and 2005 (despite not being one of the three theatres that are actually located on The Strand - Adelphi Theatre , Savoy Theatre and The Vaudeville Theatre,) the Novello Theatre (then named the Waldorf Theatre) was built as a pair with the Aldwych Theatre in 1905.

The theatre is currently named after Welsh composer Ivor Novello who lived in the flat above. However, with the building already having undergone an impressive five name changes (rivalling Snoop Dog and Kanye West’s penchant for monikers) we wonder how long it will stay that way!

The theatre has played host to several successful productions, including the 1941 premiere of the black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace, which enjoyed a run of 1337 performances, and the 1955 comedy Sailor, Beware!, playing for 1231 performances. After a ten year love affair with No Sex Please, We’re British, The Novello Theatre welcomed MAMMA MIA! in 2012, where it still plays today.

What are the best seats at Novello Theatre?

The auditorium has four levels - Stalls, Dress Circle, Grand Circle and Balcony.

With steep rakes (meaning audience members sitting in front will not hamper your view) the Stalls offer unobstructed views close to the onstage action. For a budget friendly option, Slips in the Dress Circle are a great choice. They offer a side-view of the stage, but still allow you to enjoy the production without restriction.

The Grand Circle seats are a similar price to the Slips in the Dress Circle. They are one level up from the Grand Circle, so slightly further away from the stage, but they offer front on, unobstructed views.

Up another level and you’ll find the Balcony, these are the cheapest seats in the auditorium, however due to the steep rake the view is unobstructed (if slightly distant). If you’re lucky enough to have long legs, you may wish to sit in the other sections of the auditorium due to the Balcony’s smaller leg room.

Novello Theatre seating plan