    Nominees announced for inaugural Black British Theatre Awards!

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023)

    The West End is finally getting the diversity it deserves with the arrival of the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards, which will recognise black talent in the performing arts all across the UK. The shortlist has just been released today for the all-new ceremony, which is set to be held on 27 October 2019. Among the big-name nominees are Death of a Salesman actress Sharon D Clarke for her roles in both DoaS and Caroline, or ChangeArinzé Kene for his monologue Misty, Layton Williams for his portrayal of Jamie New, and Natasha Gordon for her record-smashing play, Nine Night. Read the nominees in full below!

    Pictured (from left to right): Layton Williams, Sharon D Clarke, Natasha Gordon (Nine Night), and Arinzé Kene among the nominees for the first-ever Black British Theatre Awards.

    2019 Black British Theatre Awards – and the nominees are...

    The new Black British Theatre Awards features five different award groups (Recognition, Creatives, Plays, Musicals, Achievements), each with their own set of categories. The Recognition Group is designated for awards for a complete body of work and not a particular work. 

    Here is the full list of nominees below.

    Plays

    Best Male
    Aaron Pierre, King Hedley II
    Arinzé Kene, Misty
    Kwami Odoom, The Half God of Rainfall
    Best Female
    Gloria Williams, Bullet Hole
    Rakie Ayola, The Half God of Rainfall
    Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman
    Best Supporting Male in a Play
    Lenny Henry, King Hedley II
    Osy Ikhile, Sweat
    Sule Rimi, All My Sons
    Best Supporting Female in a Play
    Cherrelle Skeete, King Hedley II
    Martina Laird, King Hedley II
    Michelle Greenidge, Nine Night
    Best Play
    Nine Night
    Small Island
    The Half God of Rainfall


    Musicals

    Best Male
    Jay Perry, Motown
    Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    Layton Williams, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
    Best Female
    Maiya Quansah-Breed, SIX
    Rachel John, Hamilton
    Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
    Best Supporting Male
    Arun Blair-Mangat, Leave to Remain
    Cavin Cornwall, Jesus Christ Superstar
    Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton
    Best Supporting Female
    Amara Okereke, Les Miserables
    Beverley Knight, Sylvia
    Kelly Agbowu,     Waitress
    Madeline Appiah, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
    Best Musical
    Hamilton
    Motown
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical


    Achievement awards

    Best Teacher of Performing Arts
    Angeline Bell, Urdang Academy
    Dollie Henry, Trinity Laban
    Best Recent Graduate
    Amara Okereke, Arts Educational Schools London
    Maiya Quansah-Breed, Guildford School of Acting
    Lifetime Recognition Award
    Sharon D Clarke


    Creatives Group

    Best Director
    Lynette Linton, Sweat
    Nancy Medina, The Half God of Rainfall
    Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night
    Best Producer
    Tobi Kyeremateng for Babylon Festival,     Bush Theatre
    Best Choreographer
    Alesandra Seutin, Reckonings,     Sadler’s Wells
    Rachael Nanyonjo, Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal Stratford East
    Shelley Maxwell, Equus
    Best Opera Production
    Porgy and Bess,     ENO
    Best Performance in a Dance Production
    Carlos Acosta, Don Quixote
    Precious Adams, Manon by     English National Ballet
    Prentice Whitlow, The Rite of Spring by Phoenix Dance Theatre
    Best Dance Production
    Sylvia, Zoonation
    The Suit/Dream Within a Midsummer Night’s Dream, Ballet Black
    The Rite of Spring, Phoenix Dance Theatre


    Recognition Group

    Book and Lyrics
    Arinzé Kene
    Debbie Tucker Green
    Inua Ellams
    Light and Sound
    Tony Gayle
    Musical Director
    Benjamin Kwasi Burrell
    Michael Henry
    Sean Green
    Set Design
    Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey


    Have you seen these Black British Theatre Award-nominated shows?

    Be sure to catch some of these award-nominated West End shows that are now currently booking with some on special offer!

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

