Nominees announced for inaugural Black British Theatre Awards!
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
(Updated on Oct 9, 2023)
The West End is finally getting the diversity it deserves with the arrival of the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards, which will recognise black talent in the performing arts all across the UK. The shortlist has just been released today for the all-new ceremony, which is set to be held on 27 October 2019. Among the big-name nominees are Death of a Salesman actress Sharon D Clarke for her roles in both DoaS and Caroline, or Change, Arinzé Kene for his monologue Misty, Layton Williams for his portrayal of Jamie New, and Natasha Gordon for her record-smashing play, Nine Night. Read the nominees in full below!
2019 Black British Theatre Awards – and the nominees are...
The new Black British Theatre Awards features five different award groups (Recognition, Creatives, Plays, Musicals, Achievements), each with their own set of categories. The Recognition Group is designated for awards for a complete body of work and not a particular work.
Here is the full list of nominees below.
Plays
Best Male
Aaron Pierre, King Hedley II
Arinzé Kene, Misty
Kwami Odoom, The Half God of Rainfall
Best Female
Gloria Williams, Bullet Hole
Rakie Ayola, The Half God of Rainfall
Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Best Supporting Male in a Play
Lenny Henry, King Hedley II
Osy Ikhile, Sweat
Sule Rimi, All My Sons
Best Supporting Female in a Play
Cherrelle Skeete, King Hedley II
Martina Laird, King Hedley II
Michelle Greenidge, Nine Night
Best Play
Nine Night
Small Island
The Half God of Rainfall
Musicals
Best Female
Maiya Quansah-Breed, SIX
Rachel John, Hamilton
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Best Supporting Male
Arun Blair-Mangat, Leave to Remain
Cavin Cornwall, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton
Best Supporting Female
Amara Okereke, Les Miserables
Beverley Knight, Sylvia
Kelly Agbowu, Waitress
Madeline Appiah, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Best Musical
Hamilton
Motown
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Achievement awards
Best Teacher of Performing Arts
Angeline Bell, Urdang Academy
Dollie Henry, Trinity Laban
Best Recent Graduate
Amara Okereke, Arts Educational Schools London
Maiya Quansah-Breed, Guildford School of Acting
Lifetime Recognition Award
Sharon D Clarke
Creatives Group
Best Director
Lynette Linton, Sweat
Nancy Medina, The Half God of Rainfall
Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night
Best Producer
Tobi Kyeremateng for Babylon Festival, Bush Theatre
Best Opera Production
Porgy and Bess, ENO
Best Performance in a Dance Production
Carlos Acosta, Don Quixote
Precious Adams, Manon by English National Ballet
Prentice Whitlow, The Rite of Spring by Phoenix Dance Theatre
Best Dance Production
Sylvia, Zoonation
The Suit/Dream Within a Midsummer Night’s Dream, Ballet Black
The Rite of Spring, Phoenix Dance Theatre
Recognition Group
Book and Lyrics
Arinzé Kene
Debbie Tucker Green
Inua Ellams
Light and Sound
Tony Gayle
Musical Director
Benjamin Kwasi Burrell
Michael Henry
Sean Green
Set Design
Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey
Have you seen these Black British Theatre Award-nominated shows?
