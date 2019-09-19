Nominees announced for inaugural Black British Theatre Awards! Sep 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) The West End is finally getting the diversity it deserves with the arrival of the inaugural Black British Theatre Awards, which will recognise black talent in the performing arts all across the UK. The shortlist has just been released today for the all-new ceremony, which is set to be held on 27 October 2019. Among the big-name nominees are Death of a Salesman actress Sharon D Clarke for her roles in both DoaS and Caroline, or Change, Arinzé Kene for his monologue Misty, Layton Williams for his portrayal of Jamie New, and Natasha Gordon for her record-smashing play, Nine Night. Read the nominees in full below!

Pictured (from left to right): Layton Williams, Sharon D Clarke, Natasha Gordon (Nine Night), and Arinzé Kene among the nominees for the first-ever Black British Theatre Awards.

2019 Black British Theatre Awards – and the nominees are...

The new Black British Theatre Awards features five different award groups (Recognition, Creatives, Plays, Musicals, Achievements), each with their own set of categories. The Recognition Group is designated for awards for a complete body of work and not a particular work.

Here is the full list of nominees below.

Plays

Best Male

Aaron Pierre, King Hedley II

Arinzé Kene, Misty

Kwami Odoom, The Half God of Rainfall

Best Female

Gloria Williams, Bullet Hole

Rakie Ayola, The Half God of Rainfall

Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Best Supporting Male in a Play

Lenny Henry, King Hedley II

Osy Ikhile, Sweat

Sule Rimi, All My Sons

Best Supporting Female in a Play

Cherrelle Skeete, King Hedley II

Martina Laird, King Hedley II

Michelle Greenidge, Nine Night

Best Play

Nine Night

Small Island

The Half God of Rainfall



Musicals

Best Female

Maiya Quansah-Breed, SIX

Rachel John, Hamilton

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change Rachel John, Hamilton

Best Supporting Male

Arun Blair-Mangat, Leave to Remain

Cavin Cornwall, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jason Pennycooke, Hamilton

Best Supporting Female

Amara Okereke, Les Miserables

Beverley Knight, Sylvia

Kelly Agbowu, Waitress

Madeline Appiah, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Best Musical

Hamilton

Motown

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical



Achievement awards

Best Teacher of Performing Arts

Angeline Bell, Urdang Academy

Dollie Henry, Trinity Laban

Best Recent Graduate

Amara Okereke, Arts Educational Schools London

Maiya Quansah-Breed, Guildford School of Acting

Lifetime Recognition Award

Sharon D Clarke



Creatives Group

Best Director

Lynette Linton, Sweat

Nancy Medina, The Half God of Rainfall

Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night

Best Producer

Tobi Kyeremateng for Babylon Festival, Bush Theatre

Best Choreographer

Alesandra Seutin, Reckonings, Sadler’s Wells

Rachael Nanyonjo, Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Shelley Maxwell, Equus

Best Opera Production

Porgy and Bess, ENO

Best Performance in a Dance Production

Carlos Acosta, Don Quixote

Precious Adams, Manon by English National Ballet

Prentice Whitlow, The Rite of Spring by Phoenix Dance Theatre

Best Dance Production

Sylvia, Zoonation

The Suit/Dream Within a Midsummer Night’s Dream, Ballet Black

The Rite of Spring, Phoenix Dance Theatre



Recognition Group

Book and Lyrics

Arinzé Kene

Debbie Tucker Green

Inua Ellams

Light and Sound

Tony Gayle

Musical Director

Benjamin Kwasi Burrell

Michael Henry

Sean Green

Set Design

Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey



Have you seen these Black British Theatre Award-nominated shows?

