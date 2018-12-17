Nigel Slater’s Toast transfers to The Other Palace Dec 17, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels You are what you eat! That common saying is precisely what Nigel Slater’s Toast takes up and now the critically acclaimed play from the 2018 Edinburgh Festival is slated to make its way to The Other Palace!

Lizzie Muncey and Sam Newton in the Lowry, Salford production of Nigel Slater's Toast

Based on the food columnist’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Nigel Slater’s Toast is buttering itself up for a West End premiere at The Other Palace on 4 April 2019.

Food takes front and centre in Nigel Slater’s critically acclaimed autobiography, which chronicles the cook’s gastronomical memories as a child. Set in the 1960s in suburban England, the story of Nigel Slater will be shared through the many smells and tastes he grew up with. As anyone who has read the book or seen the 2010 BBC film might know, looks can be deceiving as the cutesy title, Toast, is not so much named after the food itself as it is named after the depressingly inadequate meals Nigel Slater was served as a child. With Mrs. Slater’s chronic asthma weakening her ability to cook proper meals, canned-food dinners, burnt meals and toast become the family norm. After his mother’s death, Nigel’s father continues in the same mundane cooking style until the starving Nigel decides to pick up the spatula…

Subtitled ‘the story of a boy’s hunger,’ Nigel Slater’s Toast has won six major literary awards, including the award for British Biography of the Year at the National Book Awards, and it has also been translated into five different languages. Following the BBC film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore, the premiere of the stage adaptation of Toast has been highly anticipated.

Nigel Slater has been writing a cookery column for the Observer since 1993, has written countless cookbooks and essay collections, and has appeared in numerous food shows. His most popular books include Tender, split into two volumes for vegetables and fruits, Appetite, and The Kitchen Diaries. His Eating for England book on British food was notably dramatised for BBC Radio 4. His most notable television specials include Eating Together, Great British Biscuit, and Nigel and Adam’s Farm Kitchen. His most recent cookbook, The Christmas Chronicles, won the 2018 Fortnum and Mason’s Food Book award.

