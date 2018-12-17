Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nigel Slater’s Toast transfers to The Other Palace

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    You are what you eat! That common saying is precisely what Nigel Slater’s Toast takes up and now the critically acclaimed play from the 2018 Edinburgh Festival is slated to make its way to The Other Palace!

    Nigel Slater’s Toast transfers to The Other Palace
    Lizzie Muncey and Sam Newton in the Lowry, Salford production of Nigel Slater's Toast

    Based on the food columnist’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Nigel Slater’s Toast is buttering itself up for a West End premiere at The Other Palace on 4 April 2019.

    Food takes front and centre in Nigel Slater’s critically acclaimed autobiography, which chronicles the cook’s gastronomical memories as a child. Set in the 1960s in suburban England, the story of Nigel Slater will be shared through the many smells and tastes he grew up with. As anyone who has read the book or seen the 2010 BBC film might know, looks can be deceiving as the cutesy title, Toast, is not so much named after the food itself as it is named after the depressingly inadequate meals Nigel Slater was served as a child. With Mrs. Slater’s chronic asthma weakening her ability to cook proper meals, canned-food dinners, burnt meals and toast become the family norm. After his mother’s death, Nigel’s father continues in the same mundane cooking style until the starving Nigel decides to pick up the spatula…

    Subtitled ‘the story of a boy’s hunger,’ Nigel Slater’s Toast has won six major literary awards, including the award for British Biography of the Year at the National Book Awards, and it has also been translated into five different languages. Following the BBC film starring Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore, the premiere of the stage adaptation of Toast has been highly anticipated.

    Nigel Slater has been writing a cookery column for the Observer since 1993, has written countless cookbooks and essay collections, and has appeared in numerous food shows. His most popular books include Tender, split into two volumes for vegetables and fruits, Appetite, and The Kitchen Diaries. His Eating for England book on British food was notably dramatised for BBC Radio 4. His most notable television specials include Eating Together, Great British Biscuit, and Nigel and Adam’s Farm Kitchen. His most recent cookbook, The Christmas Chronicles, won the 2018 Fortnum and Mason’s Food Book award.

    Nigel Slater's Toast tickets - the greatest thing since sliced bread!

    The Other Palace production of Nigel Slater’s Toast is booking from 4 April 2019 to 3 August 2019.  Don’t miss out on this long-awaited play! Book your tickets to Nigel Slater’s Toast now while stocks last!

    Purchase your tickets to Nigel Slater’s Toast at The Other Palace.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    5 reasons why you should see Crazy For You

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    In the 1930s in New York City, banking heir Bobby Child is being worked to the bone by his bossy old mother! But in h... Read more

    TEXT: Back to the Future the Musical. Adelphi theatre. Doc and Marty stand next to the Delorean time machine which has both doors open. Doc looks at a stop watch, Marty at his wrist watch. The city clock tower is in the background.

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (7 July 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The middle of the week is here again so why not indulge in the best theatre news around? From star-studded casts (who... Read more

    The new cast of Phantom Of The Opera is here...

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Sing it with us now, the new cast of The Phantom of The Opera is here, inside our minds*! *Performing ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies