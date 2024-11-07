Everything you need to know about the Next To Normal songs

Did you miss the electrifying Next To Normal? The incredibly heartfelt and hard-hitting musical features a family dealing with grief, generational trauma and mental health. With a plot that’s guaranteed to make you cry and music that’ll make you sing, it’s a beautiful show you’ll want to revisit time and time again.

Sadly, the show is no longer on in the West End, but you can listen to the music. So get familiar with the familial drama as we go through the Next To Normal songs in order.

All the Next To Normal songs in order

Next To Normal Act One Songs

Just Another Day

Opening the show, mum Diana gives us an insight into her daily life and introduces us to the other family members. We get a brief look at the family dynamics and tensions

Everything Else

Overachieving Natalie - the only daughter - practices for her upcoming recital, and we hear her wish for order and a way out of her current life.

Who’s Crazy / My Psychopharmacologist And I

When Diana’s diagnosis is shared, we hear about Dan’s hidden struggles. We then transition into a doctor’s appointment where Diana is prescribed various medications to manage her symptoms. It becomes a dreamlike sequence with nods to The Sound of Music’s These Are A Few Of My Favourite Things. It’s one of the more fun Next To Normal songs, despite its subject matter.

Perfect For You

When Natalie meets the stoner, Henry, he offers her a supportive shoulder to lean on. Though the world is messed up, he knows he could be perfect for her and her needs. It’s a realistic yet optimistic love song that offers Natalie hope to find the love she desperately craves.

I Miss The Mountains

Providing a turning point in the show, I Miss The Mountains is a beautiful tune that depicts Diana’s trepidation about losing herself and her individuality to medication. By the end of the song, Diana takes her mental health into her own hands, and her treatment takes a hard turn.

It’s Going To Be Good

Leaning into optimism, Dan exclaims that things are going to be good. It has a Western musical feel with an up-tempo rhythm and fiddles. But like most Next To Normal songs, the following scene obliterates the joyous pretence.

He’s Not Here

We learn that Diana's interactions with her son are hallucinations, and he died many years ago. Dan gently reminds her of his death, showing this isn't the first time the family has been through this.

You Don’t Know

After Dan tries to comfort her, Diana gets angry and declares that he’ll never understand the pain she’s experiencing. It’s a hard rock number that allows the actor playing Diana to let all the pent-up emotion out in one powerful performance.

I Am The One

When Diana clings to her projection of her son rather than accept Dan’s offer of comfort, Dan proclaims that he’s always been there and cares about her more than anyone else. Allowing his frustration and suffering to come to light, is one of the most foreshadowing of the Next To Normal songs.

Superboy And The Invisible Girl

After an explosive episode with her parents, Natalie vents to her now-boyfriend Henry. The heartbreaking song sees the daughter confess her feelings of inferiority and jealousy toward her dead brother. But, the ghost of said brother can’t let her have her moment and sings along with her.

I’m Alive

When Diana visits a new doctor who proposes a new treatment plan, the apparition of her son appears to assert his dominance. Possibly the biggest and most well-known of the Next To Normal songs, it's a powerful number that demonstrates how relenting grief and suffering can be

Make Up Your Mind / Catch Me I’m Falling

As Diana’s new doctor tries to hypnotise her, we find out more about Diana and Dan’s relationship and how they’ve reached this point.

I Dreamed A Dance

After Diana is sent home and encouraged to spend time with Natalie and find closure by clearing her son’s belongings, she becomes nostalgic and sees her son again.

There’s A World

With Diana left vulnerable, her son convinces her to join him so they can be together. One of the most shocking yet still moments of the show, it’s both beautiful and harrowing.

I’ve Been

After Diana’s suicide attempt, Dan is struggling. Close to his own breakdown, he reflects on the past with Diana. Desperate to get those good times back, he consents to ECT.

Didn’t I See This Movie?

When the concept of ECT is presented to Diana, she likens her life to the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Disgusted by the idea of the treatment, she refuses to consent.

A Light In The Dark

At a loss for other options, Dan gently convinces Diana to agree to treatment. One of the quieter Next To Normal songs, it’s a moment of desperation and forced hope.