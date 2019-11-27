New 'Sleepless in Seattle' musical to receive world premiere in London next month Nov 27, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) New show Sleepless: A Musical Romance based on the smash-hit romantic comedy film Sleepless in Seattle is set to have its long-awaited world premiere at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre this December for three preview performances before opening in Spring 2020. The musical will star Kimberley Walsh opposite Michael Xavier in the lead roles.

Love is in the airwaves as Sleepless: A Musical Romance receives its long-awaited premiere following years of rumours and speculation.

Kimberley Walsh and Michael Xavier to star in Sleepless: A Musical Romance

The iconic romantic dramedy, Sleepless in Seattle, will get a new lease of life thanks to a brand-new stage adaptation that's set to receive its world premiere next month. Starring Strictly Come Dancing star Kimberley Walsh and English actor Michael Xavier (The Phantom of the Opera, Oklahoma!, Pajama Game), Sleepless: A Musical Romance will enjoy three preview performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 13 to 14 December 2019 (7.30pm / 2.30 & 7.30pm) before its fully fledged run.

The show will then likely undergo a series of final tweaks before opening again on 21 March at the same venue with official opening night scheduled for 31 March 2020.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance London cast

The cast for the musical's three upcoming December preview performances stars Michael D Xavier in the role of Sam and Kimberley Walsh in the role of Annie.

The pair are joined by Alex Fobbester in the role of Rob, Dylan Turner in the role of Walter, Gay Soper in the role of Eleanor, Jobe Hart in the role of Jonah, Michael Carolan in the role of Gregg, Soo Drouet in the role of Becky, and Vicki Davids in the role of Suzy.

The cast is completed by Annette Yeo, Charlie Bull, Charlotte Gale, Matt Holland, Joanna Rennie, and Tyler Smith.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance creative team

The West End musical is directed by Morgan Young (Big The Musical) and will feature a jazz-inspired score with new music by Robert Scott and lyrics by Brendan Cull.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance also boasts casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Tim Lutkin, musical supervision and musical direction by Stuart Morley, orchestrations by Larry Blank, set design by Morgan Large, sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and Terry Jardine for Autograph, video design by Ian William Galloway, and wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey.

What is the Sleepless in Seattle musical about?

Just like in the hit film that starred Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, and Bill Pullman, Sleepless: A Musical Romance follows eight-year-old Jonah, who phones in on a radio talk show and convinces his dad, Sam, to talk about the death of his wife live on air. After the broadcast, Sam quickly becomes the most desirable single man in the country. But 3,000 miles away, journalist Annie soon begins to wonder whether he can mean more to her than just a news scoop.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance tickets on sale from £30!

From the Space Needle to the Empire State Building, this American classic will warm your heart, especially if you happen to be a fan of 90s films and find yourself in need of some nostalgia therapy. Preview performances for this hit new musical are subject to limited availability. So be sure to book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance early to secure the best seats at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London whilst stocks last.