New production images released for The Doctor Oct 4, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The critically-acclaimed production The Doctor has tranferred to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre for a limited run following a showcase at the Almedia Theatre. The Doctor is an observation of the complex nature of identity and beliefs, and how these can intertwine to create chaos and opposition. Recently, new production images have been released for the show, which is currently playing and must end 11 December. To see this adaptation of Arthur Schnitzlers’ classic, book your tickets today!

About The Doctor

Adapted and translated from Arthur Schnitzlers’ classic Professor Bernhardi, The Doctor follows the story of a doctor fighting against religious intervention in the face of death. Ruth Wolff is a private practitioner who aims to find a cure for dementia. As a patient reaches her final days, Ruth is faced with the ultimate moral crossroad - denying a priest entry to the patient's room, and furthermore, denying the patient her last rites.

As word of her decision catches wind with the public and the media, anarchy ensues. What follows are debates and questions surrounding personal, political and religious morals - encompassed by the ever-expanding discussions of ethics, gender, race and identity.

The cast and creatives of The Doctor

Olivier award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson reprises her role as Dr Ruth Wolff in the Duke of York’s transfer. Stevenson is known for being nominated for multiple Olivier Awards for her work in Measure for Measure, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Duet for One. In 1992, she earned the Olivier Award for Best Actress for her role in Death and the Maiden.

Robert Icke has adapted The Doctor from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. The Doctor marks the last play of Icke’s term as the Associate Director of the Almeida Theatre. Icke is best known for his modern adaptations of classic works. These include works like Mary Stuart, Uncle Vanya, 1984 and Oresteia for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Director.

