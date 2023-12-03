New production images released for Stranger Things: The First Shadow Dec 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Stranger Things: The First Shadow has recently released a set of jaw-dropping new production images that give audiences a glimpse into the thrilling adventures of Stranger Things, like never before! The immersive spectacle, which is currently playing at London’s Pheonix Theatre, is a prequel to events that took place before the days of your favourite Stranger Things characters. As part of our December Showcase for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, get exclusive prices on Stranger Things: The First Shadow tickets when you book with London Theatre Direct!

About STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow

Hawkings, Indiana, 1959 - before the world turned upside down…

Hawkins is a small town with small problems, a young Jim Hopper struggles with a car that won’t start, Bob Newby's sister says no to his radio show, and all the while Joyce Maldonado dreams of leaving the town behind.

However, when Henry Creel arrives in Hawkins as a new student, his family discovers that starting over is far from simple, as the shadows of the past stretch far and wide in a town where they may be more than meets the eye.

About Stranger Things

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. The show follows a group of young friends who become involved in a supernatural conspiracy involving government experiments, alternate dimensions, and terrifying monsters from another realm.

The series is heavily inspired by popular sci-fi and horror films of the 1980s, such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and has been praised for its nostalgic setting, compelling storylines, and memorable characters.

Since its premiere, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, winning numerous awards and inspiring a dedicated fanbase. The show's success has led to the creation of merchandise, spin-off novels, and even a theme park attraction! It has also launched the careers of its young cast members, many of whom have gone on to star in other shows and films.

The cast and creatives of STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow

STRANGER THINGS: The First Shadow is written by Stranger Things writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry, with an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Trefry. The production will be directed by Tony-winning director Stephen Daldry, with co-direction from Justin Martin. Casting for this highly-anticipated show is yet to be announced!

