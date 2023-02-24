New production images released for Medea Feb 24, 2023 | By Posted on| By James Wareham New production photos released for Medea Adapted from the Greek tragedy by Euripides, Medea is currently running at Sohoplace Theatre for a strictly limited season. The play features Sophie Okonedo as Medea alongside Ben Daniels as Jason/Creon/Aegeus. Book tickets for Medea!

About Medea

What could turn a woman from a lover to a destroyer of love?

Medea tells the story of a woman consumed with grief and rage and her quest to seek revenge on all the men who have wronged her in her life. Adapted from the Greek tragedy by Euripides the action is centered around the theme of revenge as Medea is consumed by the pain of grief which grows within her day on day.

The cast and creatives of Medea

Medea is directed by Dominic Cooke, with design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Neil Austin and sound by Gareth Fry. Cooke directs Sophie Okonedo who stars as Medea alongside Ben Daniels as Jason/Creon/Aegeus.

Marion Bailey joins as Nurse with Penny Layden as 3rd Woman of Corinth, Jo McInnes as 1st Woman of Corinth, and Amy Trigg as 2nd Woman of Corinth. Alicia Charles is Understudy Medea, Tom Peters is Understudy Jason/Tutor/Creon/Aegeus+, and Leda Hodgson is Understudy Nurse and Women of Corinth. The cast is completed by** Heath Gee-Burrowes**, Ben Connor, Eiden-River Coleman, Oscar Coleman, Kobe Champion-Norville, and Elliott O'Shea as child.

The creative team also includes Casting Director Amy Ball, Lucy Cullingford is Movement Director, Tanuja Amarasuriya is Associate Director, Igor is Production Manager. Helen Johnson is the Costume Supervisor, Sam Cox is the Wigs Designer, Mary Halliday is the Props Supervisor, and Jeannette Nelson is the Vocal/Dialect Coach.

