Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    New production images released for Medea

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    New production photos released for Medea

    Adapted from the Greek tragedy by Euripides, Medea is currently running at  Sohoplace Theatre for a strictly limited season. The play features Sophie Okonedo as Medea alongside Ben Daniels as Jason/Creon/Aegeus.

    Book tickets for Medea!

    About Medea

    What could turn a woman from a lover to a destroyer of love?

    Medea tells the story of a woman consumed with grief and rage and her quest to seek revenge on all the men who have wronged her in her life. Adapted from the Greek tragedy by Euripides the action is centered around the theme of revenge as Medea is consumed by the pain of grief which grows within her day on day.

    The cast and creatives of Medea

    Medea is directed by Dominic Cooke, with design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Neil Austin and sound by Gareth Fry. Cooke directs Sophie Okonedo who stars as Medea alongside Ben Daniels as Jason/Creon/Aegeus.

    Marion Bailey joins as Nurse with Penny Layden as 3rd Woman of Corinth, Jo McInnes as 1st Woman of Corinth, and Amy Trigg as 2nd Woman of Corinth. Alicia Charles is Understudy Medea, Tom Peters is Understudy Jason/Tutor/Creon/Aegeus+, and Leda Hodgson is Understudy Nurse and Women of Corinth. The cast is completed by** Heath Gee-Burrowes**, Ben Connor, Eiden-River Coleman, Oscar Coleman, Kobe Champion-Norville, and Elliott O'Shea as child.

    The creative team also includes Casting Director Amy Ball, Lucy Cullingford is Movement Director, Tanuja Amarasuriya is Associate Director, Igor is Production Manager. Helen Johnson is the Costume Supervisor, Sam Cox is the Wigs Designer, Mary Halliday is the Props Supervisor, and Jeannette Nelson is the Vocal/Dialect Coach.

    Medea tickets are available now!

    Witness Medea’s quest of revenge, book tickets today!

    By James Wareham

    Related news

    Text: Guys & Dolls, A Musical Fable of Broadway, Bridge Theatre. Image: A Vibrant image of the cast of Guys & Dolls, they are dressed in 20th century glamorous clothing that also gives off the impression that they are gangsters. There is neon signs in the sky as they stand on a cobbled street.

    What is opening in London theatres this month? (March 2023)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    As Spring officially begins this month, we have picked you a bunch of blooming great shows, guaranteed to leave ... Read more

    New cast production images released for The King and I

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    The multi award-winning Broadway production of The King and I, starring Helen George, is currently on tour visiting 1... Read more

    Text: The Longest running comedy in the West End. The Play That Goes Wrong. Duchess Theatre. Mischief. | Image: the 2022/23 company of The Play That Goes Wrong in London

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (22 February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    What an exhilarating week it’s been in the West End! The side-splitting comedy The Play That Goes Wrong proves ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies