New production images and booking period for Magic Mike Live Oct 26, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas New production images and booking period for Magic Mike Live The sea of six-packs, raunchy dance routines and masterful acrobatics of Magic Mike Live has left London audiences breathless since 2018. The swooning production has been seen by over 300,000 people in London and over 1,000,000 worldwide. Along with breathtaking new production shots, it has recently been announced that there will be an extended booking period for Magic Mike at the Hippodrome Casino, with patrons being able to book performances through to Sunday 2 July 2023. Want a taste for yourself? Take a look at the stunning new production images that have been released for Magic Mike Live.

In this land of lust and lure, let loose and be swept away by the magic of Magic Mike Live - tickets are available now!

About Magic Mike Live 18+

Based on the global smash-hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, Magic Mike Live creates a fiery atmosphere through heart-fluttering entertainment. It’s as hot as it is hilarious. Whether you’re looking for the perfect girls' night out, somewhere for your hen party, or a sensual date night, Magic Mike Live is the perfect production to feel the rush. Get ready to meet your wild side and fall in love with the men of Magic Mike Live.

Prepare to enter the mystical club of Magic Mike, where you will be met by a bespoke bar and a group of world-class performers. Marvel at the acrobatic wonders of a diverse global cast of performers who aim to give the audience a cheeky 360 display, their daring dance moves will have you flustered at the edge of your seat.

The cast of Magic Mike Live

The cast of Magic Mike Live in London includes Sarah Annakin, Daniel Blessing, Natacza Boon, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Hannah Cleeve, Peter Cleverley, Joel Ekperigin, Petr Fedorovskii, Luca Figarazzi, Myles Harper, Charlie Knight, Mark Lace, Theo O. Bailey, James Percy, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell and Manny Tsakanika.

The creatives of Magic Mike Live

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by Crossroads Live.

Magic Mike Live tickets are available now

Release your wild side at Magic Mike Live.