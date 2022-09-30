New production and cast images released for Jersey Boys Sep 30, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The smash-hit global sensation Jersey Boys at London's Trafalgar Theatre showcases the formation and reign of the astounding 1960s rock-n-roll band The Four Seasons. The award-winning musical has released new production images, which see the cast of Jersey Boys getting into the swing of their smooth and radiant performances! To see The Four Seasons' legacy come to life on stage and save up to 50% on Jersey Boys tickets when you book before 31 October!

Armed with Frankie Valli’s soaring falsetto, The Four Seasons took the 60s by storm and became one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Since their conception, they have gone on to sell over 100 million records worldwide, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with over 25 iconic hits under their belt. Their astonishing story continues to live on through the musical Jersey Boys.

Jersey Boys follows the journeys of Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi, the four boys with pitch-perfect harmonies who captivated the world and propelled themselves to unimaginable success. Whilst things seemed perfect and the world couldn’t get enough, behind closed doors was a different story. Each season recalls the story in its own way, going behind the fame and the glamour to reveal a more intimate side of The Four Seasons.

The cast of Jersey Boys includes Luke Suri as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The musical features music by Four Seasons member Bob Gaudio, with lyrics by Bob Crewe and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

Jersey Boys is directed by Des McAnuff and is choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, a Tony Award-winning duo. The musical contains scene design by Klara Zieglerova, with costumes by Jess Goldstein. Orchestrations are by Steve Orich, with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

Immerse yourself into a catalogue of The Four Seasons' hits, as you’ve never heard before. The musical features all of the most well-known singalong classics, such as Sherry, Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), My Eyes Adored You, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Who Loves You and Rag Doll. It’s the ultimate jukebox affair, pumped with nostalgia, swooning rock/pop and a hefty dose of raw emotion.

Since its beginnings, this amazing musical has bagged four Tony Awards (including best musical), a Grammy for the show album and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical. Want to see what all the fuss is about?