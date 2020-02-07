New Mamma Mia The Party Tickets on sale now! Feb 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali If you want to dance, jive and have the time of your life then there is nowhere more perfect than The O2 in London, which is home to the new immersive experience; Mamma Mia The Party. Having been specially adapted for British audiences from the four-year sell-out run in Stockholm, this ABBA fest is guaranteed to be a great night out. Tickets for Mamma Mia The Party are in high demand and there’s no doubt these new dates will be booked up quickly, so be sure to secure yours whilst you can!

What is Mamma Mia The Party?

Mamma Mia! The musical is no doubt a brilliant night out in the West End, but if you’re looking for a night out in London that provides dinner and a show then Mamma Mia The Party is your go-to! Enjoy a top of the range four-course meal and watch a heart-warming love story set to the iconic songs of ABBA for an experience that will really have you feeling transported to the Greek Island. Dinner is served on platters and when you’re done eating, the tables are cleared to make way so you too can be a dancing queen and enjoy the spectacular ABBA disco finale!

Mamma Mia Party cast and creatives

Starring in London’s Mamma Mia The Party is AJ Bentley as Adam, Elin Konig Andersson as Bella, Fed Zanni as Nikos, Gregor Stewart as Fernando, Joanna Monro as Debbie, Julia Imbach as Kostanina, Kimberly Powell as Nina, Pauline Stringer as Grandma and Steph Parry as Kate. Some performances will feature Allie Ho Chee as Bella and Linda John-Pierre as Debbie.

Mamma Mia The Party is an immersive experience created by no other than ABBA’s own Björn Ulvaeus. It features music from Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson (with Stig Anderson for some songs). The story was written by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus. It was then adapted by Sandi Toksvig for the UK production. The London Mamma Mia Party is co-directed by Roine Söderlundh and Stacey Haynes, and has costume design by Annsofi Nyberg, set design by Bengt Froderberg, sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet, Come From Away), and lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe.

Tickets for Mamma Mia The Party London are now on sale for the new dates of 3 June 2020 to 28 March 2021 at The O2. Be sure to book your tickets for this immersive, dinner and a show, ABBA extravaganza!

