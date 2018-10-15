New London Palladium Wall of Fame unveiled Oct 15, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 17, 2018) An all-new art installation by Lee Simmons entitled the Wall of Fame was unveiled today (15 October 2018) as part of the renovated façade of the London Palladium in a ceremony led by Andrew Lloyd Webber and honoured guests.

Pictured (from left to right) : Des O'Connor, Tommy Steele, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jimmy Tarbuck, Cliff Richard, and Lee Simmons (the artist behind the new installation)

Andrew Lloyd Webber with honoured guests Cliff Richard, Des O’Connor, Jimmy Tarbuck and Tommy Steele have just unveiled today the brand-new Wall of Fame. Located at the London Palladium’s world-famous stage door on Great Marlborough Street, the newly commissioned Wall of Fame by Lee Simmons will serve as a permanent legacy to the many stars that have headlined the venue and will link theatre icons of the past with future star performers.

Other artists honoured on the Wall of Fame installation who were chosen by a special committee (comprised of Don Black, Michael Grade and Laurie Mansfield) include Arthur Askey, Ronnie Barker, Shirley Bassey, Jack Benny, Cilla Black, Max Bygraves, Nat King Cole, Ronnie Corbett, The Crazy Gang, Bing Crosby, Sammy Davis Jr, Ken Dodd, Gracie Fields, Bruce Forsyth, Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Tom Jones, Danny Kaye, Marie Lloyd, Vera Lynn, Liberace, Max Miller, Johnnie Ray, Tommy Trinder, Frankie Vaughan and Norman Wisdom.

Lee Simmons is an award-winning graduate of the Royal College of Art who focuses on the synthesis of art, design and architecture. He is currently involved in a number of high-profile projects in London and his work is on display in both public and private collections. His most recent commission was the City of Westminster War Memorial. For the London Palladium’s Wall of Fame, Simmons created portraits using stainless steel, which were cut using digital processes. He was inspired by the “rich tapestry of performers that have graced the stage of the London Palladium.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber expressed his delight in Simmons’ work and felt it was “a wonderful tribute to many of the Palladium’s performers throughout its 108-year history." He hoped that the new installation would give Londoners and West End visitors as much pleasure as it has for him and the London Palladium.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is an English composer for musical theatre and is best-known for his work on The Phantom of the Opera (now playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre), Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Tehcnicolor Dreamcoat, and Jesus Christ Superstar. He is also behind the music for School of Rock The Musical, which is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and was adapted from the 2003 film of the same name, which starred Jack Black.

Find out what’s playing at the London Palladium.