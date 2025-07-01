The best plays to book during The Big Summer Theatre Event

London’s stages are alive this summer with gripping courtroom dramas, magical adventures, family secrets, and supernatural twists. Whether you're after a bold new play, a literary classic, or a blockbuster production, The Big Summer Theatre Event is the perfect chance to snap up tickets at incredible prices. From West End legends to jaw-dropping theatrical effects, here are the best plays to book right now, with savings you won’t want to miss.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Exclusive prices

Step back into the wizarding world with this spellbinding continuation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry’s son, Albus, as he wrestles with a dark legacy and dangerous time-travel magic. Winner of 9 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, this two-part theatrical spectacular is full of illusions, drama, and twists - making it one of the most unforgettable experiences in the West End.

Witness for the Prosecution - Save up to 36%

Agatha Christie’s gripping courtroom thriller is given new life in a truly unique setting, the magnificent Council Chamber of London’s County Hall. When Leonard Vole is accused of murder, a shocking courtroom battle begins, full of twists, lies, and betrayal. With immersive staging and a story that keeps you guessing to the end, Witness for the Prosecution is a must-see for fans of classic crime drama.

Till the Stars Come Down - Exclusive prices

This critically acclaimed play by Beth Steel explores love, tradition, and what happens when generational expectations collide with personal freedom. Set during a chaotic family wedding, Till the Stars Come Down blends humour and heartbreak in equal measure. Following a sold-out run at the National Theatre, it’s now one of the most anticipated transfers of the season.