    The best plays to book during The Big Summer Theatre Event

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    London’s stages are alive this summer with gripping courtroom dramas, magical adventures, family secrets, and supernatural twists. Whether you're after a bold new play, a literary classic, or a blockbuster production, The Big Summer Theatre Event is the perfect chance to snap up tickets at incredible prices. From West End legends to jaw-dropping theatrical effects, here are the best plays to book right now, with savings you won’t want to miss.

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Exclusive prices

    Step back into the wizarding world with this spellbinding continuation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved series. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry’s son, Albus, as he wrestles with a dark legacy and dangerous time-travel magic. Winner of 9 Olivier Awards, including Best New Play, this two-part theatrical spectacular is full of illusions, drama, and twists - making it one of the most unforgettable experiences in the West End.

    Witness for the Prosecution - Save up to 36%

    Agatha Christie’s gripping courtroom thriller is given new life in a truly unique setting, the magnificent Council Chamber of London’s County Hall. When Leonard Vole is accused of murder, a shocking courtroom battle begins, full of twists, lies, and betrayal. With immersive staging and a story that keeps you guessing to the end, Witness for the Prosecution is a must-see for fans of classic crime drama.

    Till the Stars Come Down - Exclusive prices

    This critically acclaimed play by Beth Steel explores love, tradition, and what happens when generational expectations collide with personal freedom. Set during a chaotic family wedding, Till the Stars Come Down blends humour and heartbreak in equal measure. Following a sold-out run at the National Theatre, it’s now one of the most anticipated transfers of the season.

    Mrs Warren’s Profession - Exclusive prices

    Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter star in George Bernard Shaw’s razor-sharp classic, which examines class, morality, and the choices women make in a world shaped by inequality. Mrs Warren’s Profession is both bold and timely, with Staunton leading the cast it is one of the season’s most talked-about revivals. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see real life mother and daughter share the stage in this family drama.

    Good Night, Oscar - Exclusive prices

    Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) stars as pianist, comedian, and troubled genius Oscar Levant in this acclaimed Broadway transfer. Set over the course of one unforgettable night on The Tonight Show, Good Night, Oscar is a witty, moving exploration of celebrity, mental health, and performance. The play won Tony and Drama Desk Awards, including Best Leading Actor, and now brings its dazzling energy to the West End.

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow - Save up to 32%

    Go back to where it all began with this jaw-dropping prequel to the Netflix phenomenon. Set in 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things: The First Shadow uncovers the dark secrets that lead to the Upside Down, and the origin of one of the show’s most terrifying villains. With mind-blowing effects, an original story from the show’s creators, and rave reviews from critics and fans alike, this is theatre at its most cinematic.

    From legal thrillers to literary legends, otherworldly drama to new writing triumphs, this summer’s theatre season has something for every play lover.

