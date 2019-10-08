New casting announced for Witness for the Prosecution at County Hall Oct 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The London County Hall production of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has announced an extension alongside a new cast list to look forward to. The critically-acclaimed drama is currently booking through September 2020.

Who are the new cast members in Witness for the Prosecution?

After celebrating its two-year anniversary today (8 October 2019) at County Hall in London, Witness for the Prosecution is now set to welcome its fifth casting cycle. Set to star in Agatha Christie's popular courtroom drama from 17 November is Taz Skylar (#Warheads at the Bernie Grant Theatre, The Kill Team) as Leonard Vole opposite Alexandra Guelff (Law & Order: UK, EastEnders, Brimstone, Paris Wine and Romance) as Romaine Vole.

Skylar and Guelff are joined by Crispin Redman as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon as Mr Justice Wainwright, Jo Stone-Fewings as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, and Kevin McMonagle as Mr Myers QC.

The cast is completed by Amelia Annowska, Cathy Walke, Craig Talbot, George Howard, Jane Lambert, Mark Grindrod, Owen Oakeshott, Timothy Harker, Tom Shepherd, and Vivienne Smith.

Witness for the Prosecution London play now extended!

Thanks to the show's recent extension, you now have more time to catch this bone-chilling thriller before it gets taken into custody. Witness for the Prosecution is now booking until 13 September 2020 in an open-ended run.

The play puts audiences members right in the heart of all the action as they behold the dark moments of betrayal, passion, and justice unfold before their very eyes in the Edwardian Baroque-style Council Chamber. In addition to the show celebrating its second birthday, it is noteworthy to mention that more than 260,000 theatregoers have stood trial at County Hall from over 800 performances of Witness for the Prosecution. These milestones have, of course, been met with a fleet of five-star reviews, which are a true testimony to Agatha Christie's masterful storytelling in "whodunnit" mystery theatre.

Witness for the Prosecution is directed by Lucy Bailey and features design by William Dudley, sound design by Mic Pool, lighting design by Chris Davey, and casting direction from Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

This gripping production of Witness for the Prosecution is now on special offer.