New cast production photos released for Cabaret Feb 17, 2023 | By Posted on| By James Wareham It couldn't please us more to say willkommen to the new cast of Cabaret. The party at the end of the world has released new production images featuring John McCrea and Amy Lou Wood as they settle into the intimate and inviting Kit Kat Club (also known as the Playhouse Theatre). The pair with be playing through 27 May so check out the brand-new production images from this classic musical. Book tickets for Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre now!

About Cabaret

As romances unfold in the world of Cabaret, lose yourself in the song, dance and debauchery of this beloved musical. The German Republic is fading and the Nazis are gaining power.

Step into the hedonistic revelry of the Kit Kat Club. One of the most iconic musicals of all time, this 7-time Olivier Award-winning production features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number Cabaret. Let yourself be led into the cabaret!

The cast and creatives of Cabaret

Cabaret stars John McCrea as emcee alongside Amy Lou Wood as Sally Bowles through 27 May. Nathan Ives-Moiba plays Clifford Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney plays Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop plays Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz will continue in their roles as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Sally Frith, Ying Ue Li, Matthew Gent, Grant, Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Sophie Maria Wojna, Emily Benjamin, Laura Delany, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden, Callum Stirling, Ami Benton, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie and Aine McLoughlin.

The show has music by John Kander with lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. The musical is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The West End revival of Cabaret earned Rebecca Frecknall an Oliver Award for Best Director.

Set and costume design comes from Tom Scutt and Julia Cheng is the choreographer. Musical supervision and direction come from Jennifer Whyte with lighting design from Isabella Byrd. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Make sure to book now to see the new cast of Cabaret in London, tickets are still in very high demand. You won’t want to let this electrifying show pass you by – “Come hear the music play!”