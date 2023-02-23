Menu
    New cast production images released for The King and I

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    The multi award-winning Broadway production of The King and I, starring Helen George, is currently on tour visiting 18 theatres across the UK following its sell out season at the London Palladium.

    About The King and I

    The King and I tells the story of Anna (Helen George) and The King of Siam (Darren Lee) and the relationship that develops between when the modernist King brings British schoolteacher Anna to teach his wives and many children.

    The show features some of the most well known and loved songs ever written for musical theatre including; Whistle A Happy Tune, Getting To Know You and the enchanting number Shall We Dance enchantingly performed by a company of over 50 world-class performers.

    The cast and creatives of The King and I

    The King and I stars Helen George as Anna alongside Darren Lee who playing The King of Siam. Cezarah Bonner will play Lady Thiang with Maria Coyne playing Alternate Anna. Calab Lagayan plays Prince Chulalongkorn with Kok-Hwa Lie playing Kralahome and Marienella Phillips playing Tuptim. Harry Altoft, Dexter Barry, Max Ivemy and Charlie Mcguire will play the role of Louis Leonowens. Completing the cast are Chi Chan, Daniel Len, Yuki Ozeki, Ria Tanaka, Jefferey Chekai, Rachel Wang-Hei Lau, Amelia Kinu Muus, Hiromi Toyooka, Qinwen Xue, Emily Grace-Ling, Candy Ma, Kitt Pakapom, Jasmine Triadi, Jason Yang-Westland, Cher Nicolette Ho, Rachel MacDougall, Prem Rai, Jensen Tudtud, Coco Bridger, Dulcie-Bella Hackley, Khun Cho Lwin, Bethany Campbell, Caitlin Lau, Niall Rina, Cody Concha, Tenzin Noryang, Angelica Quynh An Nguyen, Ethan Fung, Sabri Leonel Puci, Francis Benedict Sarte, Mia Snowdon and Qingyuan (Yuen) Zhai and Pheobe Zhao-Welsh.

    The show has music by Richard Rogers with book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and is based on the novel Anna and The King of Siam by Margaret Landon. Set design comes from Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting design from Donald Holder and sound by Scott Lehrer.

    Book tickets for The King and I now!

