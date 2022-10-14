Menu
    New cast production images released for Life of Pi

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Based on Yann Martel's beloved coming-of-age tale and the 2012 box office smash hit of the same name, the stage adaptation of Life of Pi has received universal praise since its breathtaking debut in the West End. Pi’s extraordinary journey across the Pacific Ocean has won 5 Olivier Awards, including ‘Best New Play’. Recently, the production has released new cast production images, which show the cast engrossed in their performances amongst stunning set designs and props. To witness this transcendent masterpiece, book tickets for Life of Pi today!

    About Life of Pi 

    Life of Pi follows the epic narrative of the protagonist Pi. When disaster strikes and a cargo ship sinks, only five survivors are left to battle against the elements of the Pacific Ocean. Their only lifeline? A single lifeboat. The sixteen-year-old Pi finds himself amidst the company of a zebra, a hyena and an orangutan. The vacant and endless ocean isn’t the only thing that Pi must endure, as he is joined by a hungry Bengal tiger. The hands of time move painfully slow, as the journey continues, the odds fall further and further from Pi’s favour, but will he make it to land alive? 

    The cast of Life of Pi 

    The current cast of Life of Pi includes Nuwan Hugh Perera (Amélie, A Christmas Carol) as Pi, Saikat Ahamad (Peter Pan, The Miser) as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Ameet Chana as Father, Tom Espiner as Father Martin/ Commander Grant-Jones, Daisy Franks as Tiger Hind and Owain Gwynn as Tiger Head. 

    The cast is completed by Phyllis Ho, Romina Hytten, Elan James, Rebecca Killick, Tom Larkin, Chirag Benedict Lobo, Davina Moon, Sakuntala Ramanee and Kevin Shen. Tom Stacy, Kazeem Tosin Amore, Tanvi Virmani, Mohit Mathur, and Lilian Tsang.

    The creatives of Life of Pi 

    Directed by Max Webster and written by Lolita Chakrabarti, Life of Pi is adapted from the novel by Yann Martel. Tim Hatley handles set and costume design, whilst Finn Caldwell handles the masterful puppetry and movement direction and Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell handles puppet design. 

    Tickets for Life of Pi are available now 

    Will Pi sink or swim? Find out by booking tickets for Life of Pi

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

