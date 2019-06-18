New cast announced for West End’s The Comedy About A Bank Robbery Jun 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Mischief Theatre’s widely acclaimed The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is set to continue at the Criterion Theatre with a new cast! Since the hilarious comedy opened back in 2016, following the success of The Play That Goes Wrong, the tickets have been in high demand. Audiences have been raving about this show and will continue to do so when a collection of fresh faces join the cast.

Who are the new The Comedy About A Bank Robbery cast?

The new cast will take over from the 25 June 2019, so if you’re excited for a fresh lease of life on this criminally good show, then get your tickets booked for then. The cast will be composed of Sean Carey in the role of Sam Monaghan, David Coomber in the role of Neil Cooper, Julia Frith in the role of Caprice Freeboys and George Hannigan in the role of Everyone Else.

The cast will be completed by Liam Jeavons as Mitch Ruscitti, Damian Lynch as Robin Freeboys, Killian Macardle as Officer Randal Chuck, Jon Trenchard as Warren Slax, and Ashley Tucker as Ruth Monaghan.

Julie Cullen, Charlotte Duffy, Tom Hopcroft, Ross Virgo and Eddy Westbury will complete the company as understudies.

What is The Comedy About A Bank Robbery about?

The show is set in 1958, when the Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with the safeguarding of a huge and rare diamond, but in a town full of crooks and conmen, the jewel is practically up for grabs. Throw in a bunch of escaped convicts and incompetent crooks who are preparing a heist and only a snoozing guard to get past, and it should all be smooth sailing, right?

This side-splitting production from Mischief Theatre sees everything that could possibly go wrong, go wrong. It’s so silly that it is pure genius! The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is the funniest show in town (arguably joint first with Mischief’s other show The Play That Goes Wrong) and it’s safe (unlike the diamond) to say that anyone who sees this comedy is going to leave with their face and stomachs aching from laughing so hard.

Who are Mischief Theatre?

Mischief Theatre are a comedy theatre company made up of graduates and students from The London Academy of Music and Art. They formed the company in 2008, beginning at the likes of fringe festivals and even in pub back rooms, but since then they have produced some of the most acclaimed comedies in the West End (and on Broadway). Their hysterical play The Play That Goes Wrong has won various awards including Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy and Broadway World Theatre Award for Best Play. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Peter Pan Goes Wrong are other highly successful productions from the company. Later this year will bring their new, highly anticipated comedy Groan Ups which will open at the Vaudeville Theatre as part of their year-long residency, which will also include new show Magic Goes Wrong.

