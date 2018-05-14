New cast announced for The Woman In Black May 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre has just announced new casting. The production is currently celebrating a remarkable 30 years on the West End stage.

Starting on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the play will star Richard Hope (King Lear, Hamlet, Doctor Who) as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins (A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Night Before Christmas, Julius Ceasar) as The Actor.

Hope has made significant contributions to theatre by helping with the research and development of new works for the likes of the Old Vic Theatre, Globe Theatre, RSC, and the National Theatre Studio.

Additionally, Hawkins is formally trained in the art of acting, having attended The Central School of Speech and Drama. The duo is sure to bring something new to the table for the production's 30th consecutive year.

The play is an adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel of the same name that follows an attorney who is obsessed with a curse that he believes to have been cast on his family by an evil ghost - the woman in black. It was adapted into a movie in 2012 starring former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

The stage adaptation of this supernatural thriller is directed by Robin Herford and features sound by Gareth Owen, designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sheep.

The Woman In Black is booking now until 26 January 2019 at the Fortune Theatre. If you're a fan of horror and looking for a thrilling scare, then be sure not to miss this chilling production!

