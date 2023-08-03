Myra’s Story - Myra’s long road to London Aug 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas One of the most touching and heartwarming plays in recent memory, Brian Foster’s masterpiece Myra’s Story has won praise from critics for three years in a row at the Edinburgh Fringe. The production will move to London’s Trafalgar Theatre this autumn, and will also be raising awareness for the homeless charity The Connection. Tickets for Myra’s Story are available now, book yours today!

Myra’s Story - Myra’s long road to London

How it all began for Myra’s Story

When Brian Foster brushed off a homeless woman begging on the streets of Dublin, he was overcome with an overwhelming sense of guilt. Driven to do better, he sat down and went on to pen what would become his most popular play to date - Myra’s Story.

Now, for a limited run throughout September and October, this captivating one-woman play unravels the raw realities of homelessness, alcoholism, and addiction. Set to play at London's Trafalgar, the performance promises to be an enlightening and heartbreaking experience.

What is Myra’s Story about?

In the heart of Dublin, a middle-aged and homeless woman named Myra McLaughlin spends her days surviving the streets. Myra begs passers-by while telling them a hell of a backstory that is filled with ups and downs. Like a true performer, she takes on the roles of all the characters, reenacting both the hilarious and tragic events that led her to where she is today. She is a woman who is utterly unforgettable, and her story will make you laugh, cry and leave a lasting mark on your memory.

The cast and creatives of Myra’s Story

Fionna Hewitt-Twamley takes on the starring role of Myra, Hewitt-Twamley is known for her roles in Cardboard Gangsters, Damo & Ivor, Charlie, Red Rock, Clean Break, Ripper Street and A Dangerous Fortune.

Myra’s Story is written by Brian Foster, some of Foster’s other works include The Trophy Collector, The Most Haunted House in Derry, The Butterfly of Killybegs, A Miracle in Ballymore, Colm Cille and Lillibulerro.

Why is Myra’s Story so important?

The plight of homelessness is very topical right now with Prince William highlighting the isolation, prejudice and stigma surrounding homelessness faced by so many across the UK. Myra’s Story helps raise awareness of homelessness and addiction in a way that is nuanced and respectful.

Trafalgar Theatres CEO, Helen Enright said of Myra’s Story:



“It makes you laugh and at the same time is heartbreaking, highlighting the challenges that homeless people face each day. It made me realise that, like Myra, each one of them has their own story.”

Creator Brian Although set in Dublin, the story could take place in any town, in any city, worldwide, the twin evils of homelessness and addiction being universal. Audiences can relate to the damaged character they see up on stage. Myra is their sister, their brother, their mother their father. Myra is any one of them ... any one of us ... there but for the grace.”

Myra’s Story tickets are available now!

Fusing the past and the present and engrossing the audience with emotion, Myra’s Story makes us consider the lives of those we pass on the street every day, and have compassion for those whose stories we don’t know.

Please note that Myra’s Story will play the slots when Jersey Boys isn’t performing. Jersey Boys will continue its hugely successful run at Trafalgar Theatre!